Kelly Clarkson is a radiant vision in bridal-worthy cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson swapped her hosting role for a guest position when she stepped out on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

The host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, 41, looked radiant as she beamed in a bridal-worthy figure-hugging white gown that was a midi style in length and featured a super-cinched waist.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson appeared on the show alongside Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico

The modern dress featured unusual panels of ribbed fabric that adorned the waistline, torso, and shoulders that added structure and interest to the plain white garment.

© Getty Kelly could have been a modern bride

The 'Stronger' singer also had adornments to the wrists and hips which created a gorgeous hourglass silhouette. Kelly paired her dress with a pair of crisp white stilettos.

© Getty Kelly wowed in a white dress

The 'Because Of You' singer accessorised her look with a simple pair of skinny silver hoop earrings and stacked some statement rings, opting to go without a necklace to emphasise the V-shaped neckline of her dress.

As always, Kelly looked lit from within. She flashed a smile at the camera alongside former quarterback Peyton Manning and sports commentator Mike Tirico wearing a brown-toned nude lip and a warm brown smokey eye. Her balayaged hair feathered full bangs and softly blowdried ends.

Kelly also wowed in white when she attended the Grammy Awards with her adorable seven-year-old son Remington. The 'Breakaway' singer stunned in a fit-and-flare mermaid-style dress with a Bardot neckline that had her looking like a movie star.

© Getty Kelly and Remy looked so cute together on the red carpet

The award-winning songwriter dripped in diamonds with dazzling jewels on her wrists and hanging from her ears. She carried a white box clutch with silver detailing to tie the look together and her hair was worn in old Hollywood curls with tonnes of volume at the root.

© Getty Images Kelly wore stunning jewels by Jared Atelier Diamond

Kelly ditched the soft glam that she rocks on the set of her hit daytime chat show in favour of a grungy black smokey eye and brown-toned lip.

Her adorable son clutched his mom's hand wearing a cute velvet suit with studded Timberland boots and a corsage that was aptly made from Lego.

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson rocked a black smokey eye to the 2024 Grammys

The former American Idol winner also likes to wear pops of white when she hosts her show. We loved Kelly's pussy bow shirt which was styled under her figure-skimming denim dress that she wore to interview Dwyane Wade and Jay Shetty.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson rocked a cinched denim dress

Meanwhile, she rocked a winter look that gave ice queen vibes of the best kind. Kelly styled a maxi straight-cut skirt with mock pockets and a split up the front with a matching roll-neck sweater with sleeves that cut off at the elbow.

© Getty Kelly wore white when she hosted Christopher Briney and Lily James

She wore dainty gold jewellery to tie her look together as she chatted with actors Christopher Briney and Lily James before stepping on stage for a rendition of 'Just Cause I Love You' by Avery Anna.