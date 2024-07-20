Daisy Edgar-Jones shows off incredibly toned abs in resplendent ethereal gown

Daisy Edgar-Jones is fast becoming the ultimate fashionista, and on Friday, the Normal People actress showed off her sartorial prowess once again.

The 26-year-old was a vision in a resplendent charcoal grey gown that highlighted her ultra-toned torso. The ethereal piece featured long sleeves and dramatic layers of chiffon material.

© Instagram The 26-year-old is quickly becoming the ultimate It-Girl

Underneath the billowing gown, Daisy donned a spaghetti strap crop top, visible through the sheer fabric.

"It's giving an @twistersmovie blowout," penned the actress, referring to her perfectly styled voluminous tresses. Daisy's chestnut brown locks had a gentle wave with copious texture around the roots and her fringe.

© Gotham The star was giving serious Sex and the City vibes as she strutted down Midtown in New York

Completing the outfit, Daisy slipped on a pair of tan boots and an oversized gold necklace of large fruit pendants.

As for her makeup, the Where the Crawdads Sing star opted for soft, smoky grey eyeshadow, fluttery mascara, and glossy nude lips.

Friends and fans of the actress went wild in the comments section. "You becoming an It girl is so fun to watch," one fan penned. A second added: "Your stylist is EATING."

This isn't the first time the brunette bombshell has turned heads on the Twisters press tour.

On Wednesday, Daisy showcased another killer look when she stepped out in Oklahoma. This time, she put her sky-high legs on full display in a waist-cinching metallic minidress.

The strappy number featured a dramatic train that, in one of the photos shared by the star, was carried by her co-star, Glen Powell.

"Can't take the home out of Oklahoma [white heart emoji]. Thank you so much to all our storm chasers and OKC family. It was so good to be back where we filmed @twistersmovie. Wow, @laineywilson, I love this song," she wrote alongside the image.

Instead of wearing her long locks cascading past her shoulders, this time, Daisy swept up her strands into a soft, face-shaping updo.