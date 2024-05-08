Michelle Keegan stuns in beach chic for sun-soaked snap

Michelle Keegan always looks stunning, whether she's dressed for the beach or a glamorous event like the BAFTAs.

On Wednesday, she looked lovely in a summery getup as she enjoyed time in the sun with her husband, Mark Wright.

The actress beamed in the image, which was one of several Mark shared in a sun-soaked collage, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan look so loved-up during sun-soaked trip

Mark posted the short clip, which also showed some beautiful images of Bondi Beach, as he reflected on his desire to recommit to his fitness regime over the next few weeks.

The post comes after the couple reunited in Australia as Michelle works on the upcoming second series of Ten Pound Poms.

© Getty Michelle and Mark married in May 2015

The actress and her presenter husband were previously photographed at a local eatery on Sunday evening, with a photo later appearing on the Mikey's Pizza official Instagram account.

In the picture, Michelle, 36, looked tanned, happy, and relaxed in a lemon crop top and trousers while Mark also appeared in great spirits, wearing a simple black hoodie for the photo with his wife.

The pair popped out for pizza View post on Instagram

While the couple will no doubt be enjoying time in the sun, they are now the proud owners of a dream home back in the UK.

Mark and Michelle's home life

Mark and Michelle built their dazzling property from scratch after buying the land back in 2019 and their pad is now said to be worth a cool £3.5 million.

© Instagram The couple have built their dream home

It boasts multiple bedrooms, a stunning dining room and a spacious lounge, and their garden and pool area look like something out of a movie.

The couple have been married for nine years, tying the knot in front of 200 guests on 24 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds, before moving on to the reception at the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

What is Ten Pound Poms?

Michelle has built an impressive career on the small screen having shot to fame on Coronation Street, with her other shows including My Girl and Brassic as well as recent Netflix series Fool Me Once.

Hit BBC drama Ten Pound Poms sees the actress play nurse Kate Thorne, who is trying to build a new life Down Under. The programme follows Kate and a group of her fellow Brits who relocate to Australia in the 1950s for a fresh start.

© Lisa Tomasetti Michelle is filming series two of Ten Pound Poms

The second instalment's synopsis reads: "After a challenging first year in Australia, the new series will follow nurse Kate Thorne and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 on their adventure down under, as they are determined to make this new country everything they hoped it would be for a fresh start. Will Kate, Terry and Annie finally get a slice of the Australian dream they were promised?"

Speaking about what to expect from the new season, writer and creator Danny Brocklehurst said: "The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight." Filming began again in February, with no date yet set for the second series to air on the BBC.