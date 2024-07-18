Daisy Edgar-Jones takes boho chic cues from Sienna Miller

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Daisy Edgar Jones is currently on a whirlwind press tour for Twisters, a blockbuster disaster flick, also starring Glen Powell, And she was spotted on the streets of New York City yesterday in not one, not two, but three killer ensembles. We consider it a triumph when we successfully transition from pyjamas to loungewear most days, so we’re quite impressed.

© Gotham Daisy Edgar-Jones in New York wearing a ruffled dress and studded clogs

Top of the list was this soft taupe ruffled silk mini dress, straight from the Boho playbook, complete with backless studded clogs and long gold jewellery. The look was top-to-toe Chloé, the label responsible for the boho resurgence after sending lace blouses and sheer capes strutting down their AW24 runway. Those Judith clogs will be going straight onto our wish-list thank you very much.

You can't talk about boho magic without bringing Sienna Miller into the conversation. Slipping back into her style icon status with ease, she was recently spotted in a perfectly modern iterations of the trend. For the premiere of Horizon: An American Epic: Chapter 1 she wore a long cream dress with lace trim that had us yearning for the glory days of boho style. Why oh why did we ever throw away our braided belt collection?

© Gotham Daisy Edgar Jones wearing black trousers and a lace top in New York

Daisy was also spotted heading to an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in yet more Chloé, this time a pair of black wool trousers and studded leather pumps. Daisy rounded off a busy day in a slick black maxi dress courtesy of 16Arlington with Gucci shades and a Horsebit bag, also from the label.

© Gotham Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a long black dress and killer sunglasses in NYC

Hats off to her stylist, her press tour wardrobe has been an absolute triumph, with labels like Givenchy and Acne Studios making appearances. The colour palette has been cohesive in neutrals, leaning to texture as opposed to print, and she looks absolutely sensational. More please!