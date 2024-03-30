Victoria Beckham wows in slinky dress on date night with husband David

Victoria Beckham looked as chic as ever in a little black dress as she enjoyed a night out with her husband David Beckham, and footballer Neymar Jr in Miami.

The former Spice Girl was seen posing with her crutches in hand, opting for a high-neck fitted dress for the occasion, accessorising with a sparkly gold bangle bracelet and a gold watch.

© Instagram The couple had a night out in Miami with Brazillian footballer Neymar Jr

Victoria, 49, has been using crutches since February, following a foot injury caused by an accident in the gym. The star previously needed to use crutches after she suffered a small stress fracture to her ankle on a trip to Canada.

David, 48, looked smart in a white T-shirt paired with black jeans and a navy longline coat, while Brazillian forward Neymar wore a pair of black wash jeans, a mesh shirt, a black denim jacket, and a backward cap.

Taking to Instagram to share a snapshot from the night out, David, who is a co-owner of Miami FC, captioned the post: "Welcome to Miami my friend (only for dinner [laughing emoji])"

© Instagram The former Spice Girl shared a sultry snap

Victoria and David have been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in Florida, and Victoria showed off her tan wearing a white strapless swimsuit as she lounged on a £16 million yacht on Thursday.

The fashion mogul paired the swimsuit with a black cap from her own collection, completing the look with a selection of delicate jewellery.

Victoria and David have been married for 24 years, tying the knot in 1999 after two years of dating. The couple share four children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

Earlier this week, Victoria praised her husband for the "best gift ever" after he thoughtfully bought her a knee walker following her foot injury.

© Instagram David gifted his wife a mobility scooter

Designed with a soft platform for resting the knee, the knee scooter works to alleviate the need for crutches by keeping the foot elevated.

In a video shared on Instagram, the pair joked about the mobility scooter and David built the device for his wife, which was equipped with a bell and a drinks holder.

Victoria humorously remarked on the scooter's features, while David chimed in with a witty comment, "A bell for a belle".