Harper Beckham, 12, looks like an angel in dress from mum Victoria's collection

Victoria Beckham has won many fans for her skills as a designer, but none are more impressed than her daughter Harper, with whom the former Spice Girl is very close. The star took to Instagram on Wednesday, where she shared a stunning photo showcasing a design of a beautiful white dress that she had created for her youngest child. The 12-year-old be seen smiling shyly and looking down as she stood on a wooden flight of stairs, holding onto the banister with one hand and clutching a small white handbag with the other.

She followed in her stylish mother's footsteps as she donned a long white dress for an angelic look. The frock, which has spaghetti straps, reaches her ankles and is coordinated with a pair of chunky white heels. The youngster kept the rest of her look simple, with her hair centre-parted and pulled back into a neat ponytail.

Victoria gushed over her daughter as she shared her inspiration for the design in the caption, writing: "I designed this exclusive Midi Cami Dress with #HarperSeven to wear at my #VBSS24 runway show in Paris!! I love the colour and how simple, yet elegant the silhouette is, paired with my Mini #VBChain. Kisses xx. "Shop the Exclusive Panelled Midi Cami Dress in Ivory now at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street."

© Marc Piasecki Victoria and Harper in Paris in 2022

The star's followers rushed to the comments section to share their approval for the design, with their feedback including: "It's lovely. Age appropriate and elegant," "Absolutely stunning on her," and: "So elegant and yet not making her look older than she is. Just beautiful!" Last month, Harper modelled a very different dress as she enjoyed a special day out with her mum.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Former pop star Victoria is a fashion and beauty entrepreneur

She was a picture of youthful stylishness again as she donned a black dress for an event hosted by US Vogue in Miami. This time her outfit consisted of a simple black maxi dress with spaghetti straps and a square neckline. She paired the timeless outfit with a pair of casual footwear that made the outfit look effortlessly cool – a pair of white trainers.

© Instagram Harper enjoys some neutral looks

Her mother Victoria, 49, looked chic as always, contrasting with her daughter as she wore a white two-piece suit from her own fashion brand with a sharp blazer with the sleeves rolled to the elbow and wide-leg trousers that revealed a peek at her black stilettos.

The mum-of-four added a loose V-neck tee which she tucked into the trousers and cinched her waist with a leather black belt. Her long brunette locks were worn in loose waves and she kept accessories simple by adding an understated gold watch.

© Instagram The youngster is also very close to her dad

Victoria shared the sweet snap with daughter Harper with her 32.2 million Instagram followers, writing: "Special day with #HarperSeven and the #Vogue100 ladies @TheWebster!! Thank you @VogueMagazine, my friends and @lhd!! Kisses from Miami xx". She added another carousel of photos with her friends - footballer Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Elena Galera, as well as Isabela Grutman, hairdresser Ken Paves, and Natasa Gorham.