Maya Jama rocks tiny red bikini on sun-soaked holiday after announcing split from Stormzy

Maya Jama looked absolutely stunning as she posed in a vibrant red bikini while enjoying a sun-soaked day in Ibiza on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Love Island host, who recently parted ways with rapper Stormzy, showcased her enviable figure in a series of sizzling Instagram snaps, exuding confidence and joy.

In the captivating photos, Maya posed effortlessly in a tiny two-piece, highlighting her toned physique.

She captioned the post: "Squash a week in 10 pics & thank you @thestandardibiza for a lovely stay [heart emoji]." The happy and radiant post comes in the wake of her split from Stormzy, 30, following disagreements about when to settle down.

The ITV2 star and the BRIT Award-winning rapper shared the news of their separation with a joint Instagram statement, explaining their decision to end their relationship.

Despite the personal upheaval, Maya remains at the pinnacle of her career, thriving as the face of luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, an ambassador for Rimmel London, and a sought-after personality by streaming giant Netflix.

On Wednesday, both Maya and Stormzy took to their Instagram Stories to announce their split in a heartfelt and honest message.

Their joint statement read: "We've been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we'd be the couple announcing a breakup.

“But for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that's needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to."

Reflecting on their relationship, the statement continued: "We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart.

“We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we've spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits."

After four years of dating, Maya and Stormzy decided to split in 2019. Following the news of their breakup, the 'Hide & Seek' singer has since reflected on the tough times that arose after their relationship ended. In 2022, he told GQ:

"I think my break up with Maya was still really heavy on my heart. I'd never experienced a breakup and the feelings that come with a breakup. And I never wanted to ever be in a position again where I felt what I was feeling. Because it showed me that I was a boy. And I do not want to go any further as a boy. I've seen how that manifests in other people. And I don't want to be like that."

In a 2023 interview with The Sunday Times, Maya also addressed their former relationship, explaining: "We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I don't think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing."