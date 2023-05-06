Maya Jama dances in tiny pink bikini in intimate bathroom video

Maya Jama has headed off for a tropical vista and the star made sure to bring some sizzling pieces of swimwear with her, including a stunning pink bikini.

In a clip shared to her Instagram Stories, that you can watch below, the Love Island presenter posed in the tiny two-piece, doing a little shimmy to show off the devillish item in its full glory. The bikini top featured two incredibly thin strings that she tied around her neck, while she revealed how good she was feeling on her trip away. "The healthiest & most at peace I've ever felt tbh," she commented.

The post also showed off her incredibly toned abs as the 28-year-old showcased her phenomenal physique. The daring video caused a stir with her fans, but she confirmed that she hadn't posted a nip slip in the video, with what was seen being a "scar".

In a follow-up snap, Maya revealed that her astounding piece of swimwear was from Strait the Label, as she added: "That bikini is from my honey @strait.thelabel. She's launching sooon."

We were extremely jealous looking at Maya's luxe holiday destination with an expansive pool with beautiful mosiac-styled tiles with an indoor gym and pool that expanded into the outdoors.

Her bathroom came fully equipped with a stylish bathrobe alongside plenty of oils and shampoos in order to keep her looking as godess-like as she normally does.

Maya looked phenomenal in her swimwear of choice

It was unclear whether Maya was staying in a hotel or a personal villa, but wherever she was, was surrounded by dozens of palm trees and other foliage as she enjoyed the envy-inducing weather.

On Friday, Maya enjoyed the weather as she made sure to catch the rays as she sunbathed in a gorgeous black bikini. The sizzling presenter looked perfectly relaxed as she lounged on a yellow towel with her eyes closed.

Her black fabric bikini also looked stunning as she wore it over just one shoulder, and allowed a glimpse of her toned, and tanned, shoulders. "Fried," she captioned the stunning photo.

Maya is no stranger to a stunning bikini moment and last month the star looked phenomenal as she brought back her favourite Gucci look. The star recycled her previously-worn £500 bikini from the iconic fashion house, which showcased a denim blue backdrop set against a white monogram design. The set coolly added to her blossoming array of bikini looks.

The star is enjoying a luscious break

Completing her angelic island girl aesthetic, Maya wore her raven hair down loose, allowing her beach waves to cascade down her front as she posed for a self-taped clip. A coordinating bucket hat perched atop her head, providing some refuge from the sun of her undisclosed vacay location.

A minimalist selection of gold jewels adorned her wrists, consisting of a handful of bangles that led the eye to Maya's fresh nude manicure. The star showed off the pristine interior of her hotel room as she showcased her bikini babe attire, which included an all-white colour palette, large mirrors, modern lamps and cream furniture.

Of course, it's not just bikinis that Maya always looks flawless in, and she proved that earlier in the week as she rocked a stylish strapless maxi dress complete with a ripped corset top and a full-length fishtail skirt.

The 28-year-old teamed her statement frock with a pair of gorgeous metallic pewter kitten heels from Amina Muaddi, a chunky chrome bracelet and a luxe gold-tip manicure.

Scroll on to see some of Maya's best bikini looks...

