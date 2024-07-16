Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama gives ultra-rare glimpse at her natural short hair - and wow
A close-up photo of Maya Jama© Dave Benett

Maya Jama gives ultra-rare glimpse at her natural short hair - watch

The Love Island presenter switched it up in the hair department

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Is there a look that Love Island It-girl Maya Jama can't pull off? Where the ITV presenter reigns supreme in the style department, she truly excels when it comes to beauty looks.

On Monday, the girlfriend of British rapper Stormzy gave her 3.2 million Instagram followers a rare look at her natural hair length. It's official, Maya is the proud owner of shoulder-length locks, aka the 'lob'. 

Taking fans through her step-by-step guide of how she inserts her own clip-in hair extensions, Maya first showed off her glossy, blunt cut waves. 

After adding several wefts of Beauty Works extensions in her shade 'Brownie Batter', the former BBC Radio 1 DJ was soon given a glamorous transformation as she added 18 inches of length to her naturally-short hair. 

Maya Jama gives a rare glimpse at her naturally short hair

It's a rare glimpse at Maya's natural mane; the star is usually sporting waist-length curls, mermaid-like locks and sleek, Rapunzel-esque ponytails to match her immaculate style.

Maya Jama's ever-changing hair looks

Maya showed off her beachy curls in California© Instagram
Maya showed off her beachy curls in California

During a recent trip to California, Maya embraced her natural curls as she let her post-swim hair curl into tumbling waves.  

"Breathtaking," declared one fan, as another wrote: "You are a goddess."

Maya wowed in a dress from Poster Girl© Instagram
Maya wowed in a dress from Poster Girl

For her last bombshell appearance in the Love Island villa, the style maven looked red hot in a fiery latex bodycon dress from London-based label Poster Girl. 

With a flame-cut bralette detailing, thigh-high slit and all-over ruby red hue, Maya turned the Internet on its head when she stepped into the villa for a thrilling Casa Amor reunion. 

Maya set the Internet ablaze in her red latex dress© Instagram
Maya set the Internet ablaze in her red latex dress

"This dress stole the ending," penned one fan on Instagram, as another wrote: "INSANE! I SCREAMED AT THE TV!" 

"I literally squealed / gasped when [Love Island] did a slow mo of your entrance in that dress," added a third fan. 

Maya Jama wears a red dress and hair extensions from Beauty Works© Instagram
Maya wore extensions from Beauty Works

Completing her look, Maya added impossibly long extensions to elevate her glossy raven hair.

Maya's hair secrets

Maya Jama and Stormzy© Instagram
Maya praised her mum's beautiful curls and inspiration for her own

The TV star previously told British Vogue that her mum is her ultimate hair inspo.

"My mum has the best long, thick, natural hair, down to her belly button, and she always puts warm olive oil in it, and wears her hair in a slick bun overnight," she said. 

