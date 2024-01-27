Maya Jama sizzles in string bikini top and figure-hugging jeans

Maya Jama always looks flawless and on Friday, it was no different when she stepped out in a bikini top and jeans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Love Island presenter, the 29-year-old showed off her impeccably toned abs as she filmed herself in the mirror. The top featured yellow, orange, and blue stripes and she paired the piece with some fabulous medium-wash blue jeans.

Maya is currently living it up in South Africa where she is filming the current series of Love Island All Stars, and her Cape Town fashion portfolio is the gift that keeps on giving.

One of the stand-out pieces has to be when the TV star donned a brown suede gown that featured dramatic plunging cut-outs on either side. The dress perfectly accentuated Maya's incredible curves and showcased the tattoo she has on her ribs.

© Instagram / @mayajama The suede number showed off Maya's curves

The skirt of the dress was equally as glamorous and hugged her in all the right places. Captioning a photo of the number on Instagram, she penned: "Last night's show was [chef's kiss emoji]. Last night's look was @laquan_smith".

Maya rocked the gown for the Love Island cameras and looked flawless as she strutted into the villa donning the suede ensemble. Her chic Gen-Z-inspired hairstyle also went down a treat with followers who were asking the presenter how the look was created. "Who did ur hair!!!! We need a tutorial pls," one replied.

© Instagram / @mayajama The Love Island star's fashion portfolio has been flawless since she touched down in LA

The style which was a half-up, half-down do, featured two face-framing strands and a spikey bun at the back. The rest of Maya's raven tresses were left to cascade down her back.

As for her makeup, Maya opted for dramatic black winged eyeliner, rosy blusher, warm bronzer, and a slack of matte nude lipstick - a winning combination!

© Instagram Maya looked impeccable as she soaked in the rays

The bombshell accessoried her outfit with chunky gold swirly earrings, and a matching gold ring on her finger.

Another stand-out fashion moment from her time abroad has to be last week when she opted for a figure-skimming sheer white sun dress that was adorned with beautiful white flowers. The maxi dress featured a daring thigh-high split.

As for her hair and makeup, Maya let her natural curls do all the talking and left them flowing past her shoulders.

Completing the waist-cinching look, Maya slipped on a pair of silver stilettos which featured an elegant ankle strap. Just stunning!