Pamela Anderson looks unbelievable in 90s dress and Hollywood shades

Pamela Anderson looks to be having the time of her life in the South of France! The beautiful actress shared a series of shots of herself sunning herself in Provence and we can't get over her incredible summer dress.

WATCH: Pamela is HELLO!'s digital cover star

The mother-of-two donned a simple but incredibly stylish white linen frock and teamed the fuss-free, T-shirt style cut (which epitomises 90s chic) with a simple pair of black ballet pumps and Hollywood-style black shades. With her blonde hair in a relaxed, lightly waved style and of course, a famously bare face, the 57-year-old has never looked more stunning.

The Barb Wire actress shared a series of wonderful pictures of her wholesome holiday, including further pictures of her donning shorts, a white top and a basket bag alongside her son. She wrote: "One of my favourite places to be…Love and learn, Dogs under tables, Early morning swims in the sea, Espresso’s, Crudite’, Family and friends, I will miss you and the church, where I light candles…"

How dreamy?

The former wife of Tommy Lee has had a serious makeunder over the years and we applaud and truly love her natural approach. Since 2023, the star has chosen to go completely makeup free, even on the red carpet and really embraces her bare skin, which is a huge change from her bold makeup look from the past, which included heavy eye makeup and big hair.

© Getty Pamela Anderson at theVivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show

Speaking to The Today Show during the same year, she said: "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, ‘I’m going to challenge beauty. I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don’t have to play the game."

© Getty Pamela looks stunning makeup free

The public saw a softer side to her when her Pamela, A Love Story, was dropped on Netflix last year. The documentary showed her small-town, Canadian roots, her path to fame, and her relationship with Tommy. Her two sons, Brandon and Dylan, famously convinced her to "tell her story on her own terms," and Brandon was even a producer on the Netflix special.