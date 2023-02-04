Does Pamela Anderson get along with Tommy Lee’s current wife? Star speaks out Brittany Furlan shared her thoughts following the release of Pamela: A Love Story

With the release of Pamela Anderson's tell-all documentary, Pamela: A Love Story – produced in collaboration with her sons Dylan and Brandon Lee and Netflix – there has been renewed attention, and vindication, over the star's mistreatment at the hands of the media and varying men.

Naturally, there has also been increased focus on her infamous marriage to rocker Tommy Lee, who she was married to from 1995 to 1998. Now, the Mötley Crüe singer is married to former Vine star Brittany Furlan, since 2019, and she has just entered the conversation, including insight into what her husband thinks of the situation.

In her documentary, the former Baywatch star briefly mentions her ex-husband's new wife, maintaining that she would understand if she is annoyed with the newfound attention on her.

Brittany however, had a different reaction. In a since-deleted TikTok video, she appears to mock Pamela's mention of her, insinuating that if she were to ever be found dead, the Love, Pamela author would not care. While filming the quickly deleted video, she added a "90s Pam Makeup" filter, adding the words: "Pam if I died," as a voice over said: "Oh, alright," with a nonchalant tone of voice.

Since, she has left up on her profile another TikTok video addressing the drama, appearing with no Pamela makeup filter this time, thanking those who have reached out to check in on her.

"Hi guys, I just wanted to come on here to let you know that I'm okay," she said, adding: "Because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice."

Brittany broke her silence on the documentary's aftermath

She stated: "I'm good, don't worry, and don't worry about all the people that are saying all the mean things that they're saying, that's totally… you know, I don't live in that world, so please don't stress."

"Thank you to all the people that have been so sweet, you know, we are only here for a certain amount of time, so I don't sweat the comments from people who don't know me, or my relationship, or anything like that.

Pamela looked fantastic at the premiere

"I love everyone that's been really kind and you know, I'm sending love to those that have been unkind, because I think they probably need it, and you know, it is what it is, it's life I guess. I'm lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all the stuff off and could care less," she further added.

