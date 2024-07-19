Gareth Southgate's TikTok sensation daughter is an It-girl in the making

Gareth Southgate is the name on everyone's lips since the England football manager announced his resignation following the Three Lions' defeat at the Euros final last weekend.

However, our fellow fashionistas should be paying close attention to the budding star in the family - the retired footballer's 24-year-old daughter, Mia.

© Getty Gareth Southgate has resigned as England manager

Gone are the days of the stylish offspring of fashion icons simply strutting their stuff on runways for their debut onto the fashion scene. Though the likes of the catwalk-approved Iris Law, Lila Moss, and Kaia Gerber are very much still leading the It-girl roster, make way for those making waves on social media.

© Instagram Mia takes outfit photos in her bedroom

Mia has taken TikTok by storm with her slew of impeccable outfits. Take this outfit-of-the-day video, for example. The budding star was seen rocking an oversized graphic tee with bang-on-trend yellow Adidas kicks from the brand's collaboration with Wales Bonner, a chic woven leather handbag and we can't forget her Instagram-approved slicked bun.

Gareth's daughter is ticking every sartorial box when it comes to nailing the It-girl aesthetic, not to mention her classic neutral bedroom in her converted barn abode.

© Instagram Mia nailed the cowboy boots trend

The TikTok star has even been known to grace the app with her stylish mother, Alison Southgate, in two. The mother-daughter duo showed off their outfits from their chic neutral bathroom.

While Mia rocked two of the most sought after pieces of the summer - leopard print trousers and a striped shirt - tick, her mum wowed in a pair of elegant white jeans and a timeless black blazer.

© Instagram Mia loves clashing prints

Take a quick scroll on her Instagram and you'll see the enviable outfits keep coming. Her night-out energy feels put together and yet totally effortless with nods to the 2000s with a thin chiffon piece of fabric draped around her neck that matched her asymmetric dress.

© Instagram Mia's evening style is as strong as her daytime aesthetic

The footballer's daughter also isn't afraid of taking on-trend pieces, enter ballet flats, and adding her own edge - pairing a black buckle-adorned style from Ganni with Bermuda shorts and a striped shirt for an unexpected workwear look.

© Instagram Check out Mia's impeccable workwear style

The fashionista has turned her social media aptitude into a major project with the launch of the dedicated Mia's Wardrobe Instagram account having achieved an MA in Social Anthropology from the University of Edinburgh.

© Instagram Mia poses with her mum, Alison Southgate

Nailing epic holiday style is also light work for the stylish scion. Mia took to the streets of Portugal in Dior sandals and a floaty white beach dress during her family holiday.

© Instagram Mia's European summer-core is on point

Keep your eyes peeled for candid shots with her doting dad as they lapped up the sun away from Swinsty Hall, the Southgate family's 16th-century home in Yorkshire.

© Instagram Mia holidayed with her football star dad

In between, she can be found enjoying picnics with her pals and styling up a storm at Glastonbury.