Pamela Anderson wears sparkly mini skirt and rocks zero makeup at Met Gala party

On Sunday evening, the stunning Pamela Anderson was spotted heading to the Monse Maison Pre-Met Gala Cocktail Celebration at Le Mercerie in Soho in New York City, looking as utterly stunning as ever.

We adored her outfit; the perfect mix of casual yet still majorly glamorous. The former Baywatch star wore one of her trademark items, a classic, crisp white shirt, which she tucked into the waistband of a dazzling nude-coloured mini skirt that was adorned with drop sequins. Chic nude heels completed the look, and she blow-dried her infamous blonde hair in a super straight style that looked majorly glossy and shiny.

Pamela looked stunning in NYC ahead of the Met Gala wearing a white shirt and sequin skirt

The mother-of-two also sported absolutely no makeup whatsoever. We love the fact the 56-year-old is still staying faithful to her pledge of not wearing any cosmetics on her face. She looks so youthful and dazzling without so much as a flick of mascara.

Pamela Anderson has been wearing no makeup on the red carpet since 2023

In the 90s, the Barb Wire actress was known for her glam look, loving pink frosted lipstick in particular, and her signature sassy smokey eye makeup was copied by millions of fans. However, since 2023, the star has chosen to go totally makeup free, even on the red carpet.

She told the Today Show that year: "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, ‘I’m going to challenge beauty. I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don’t have to play the game."

The Netflix documentary star was met with huge support from fellow celebrities for her daring choice. Freaky Friday Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis even dedicated a post to Pamela on Instagram at the time, saying :"THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures and this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion."

We couldn't agree more.