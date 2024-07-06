Pamela Anderson 'so happy' as son Dylan proposes to longtime girlfriend — see the ring here

Pamela Anderson's son Dylan has proposed to his longtime girlfriend, architectural designer Paula Bruss.

"Till the end," the 26-year-old captioned a carousel of pictures that showed the pair kissing on a rocky outcrop with the sun setting behind them, and a sneaky video shot by friends of Dylan down on one knee. Paula, who is from Germany, also shared pictures of the moment on her account, revealing the stunning engagement ring which appeared to feature a yellow gold band with a sparkling diamond in an emerald shape, held with four claw prongs.

Watch the proposal here:

Pamela Anderson's son Dylan proposes to longtime girlfriend, shows off the ring

A second video saw Dylan popping a bottle of champagne as Paula warned him to "be careful" right as the cork popped unexpectedly.

"I’m so happy for you guys!!! You are meant for each other… I love you both, congratulations!" wrote Pamela, minutes after Dylan's post went live, and friends were quick to share the love, with Paris Brosnan – the son of Pierce Brosnan – writing: "You lucky guy! Love y’all."

© Instagram Dylan Lee and fiance Paula Bruss

"Babybruss to babylee transformation!" she quipped in the caption referencing her username, babybruss. It is not clear when they began dating but pictures of Dylan on Paula's account go back to 2022.

Pamela welcomed her two sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, with ex-husband, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

© Instagram Paula Bruss' engagement ring

Dylan is a model who has appeared in campaigns for Acne Studios, Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss and True Religion after signing with EWG Management. He was also a member of the band Midnight Kids, before he left the group in 2021 citing the band moving in a "different musical direction".

"Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool. They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes," Pamela wrote in her memoir, Love, Pamela.

"They saved me. I don't want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I've loved every moment."

© Getty Brandon Thomas, Pamela, and Dylan Jagger attend the premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story"

Pamela and Tommy divorced in 1998 when the musician served six months in county jail after pleading no contest to kicking Pamela while she was holding their son Dylan. He assaulted his wife over her refusal to call her parents and ask them to not visit their home, leaving her with broken fingernails and marks on her back, according to police.

She filed for divorce days later.