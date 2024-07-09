Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals details of meeting 'the one' Glenn Powell

Daisy Edgar-Jones has recalled the fortuitous first meeting that led to Glenn Powell's casting in Twisters. Catching up with HELLO! and other outlets at the UK premiere in Leicester Square, the actress – who portrays storm chaser Kate Cooper – opened up about their electric chemistry on screen.

Asked if she and Glenn – who stars as Tornado Wranglers leader, Tyler Owens – had met before the movie, Daisy beamed as she took a trip down memory lane.

© Getty Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glenn Powell first met at the Fresh premiere in 2022

"Do you know what, we had met actually," she began. "Glenn came to the premiere of Fresh a few years ago – I met him then and he was lovely."

"I was so excited when they were thinking about who to cast for Tyler and I was like 'Glenn is the one.' He's just the loveliest person and we just had so much fun, we had such a great laugh the whole time."

© Getty Daisy called Glenn the "loveliest" guy

Twisters – a standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister – follows Kate Cooper, a storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado. After her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) convinces her to test a groundbreaking new tracking system, Kate crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a social media star known for posting his storm-chasing adventures online.

As storm season intensifies, Kate and Tyler's teams find themselves at loggerheads. But with multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma, they're in for the fight of their lives.

During the London premiere, HELLO! also had the pleasure of speaking with director Lee Isaac Chung about his time on set. Revealing what it was like working with Daisy and Glenn on the disaster movie, Lee said: "It was really great, they're a lot of fun.

"The reason why I cast them was because when I'd watched things that they were in I would feel like they must be incredible people to be friends with and that was so true! As soon as I met them it felt like old friends and they just kept that energy throughout the production. They really are amazing and incredible people."

© Getty Ashley Jay Sandberg, Harry Hadden-Paton, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos and Lee Isaac Chung at the Twisters premiere

Echoing this sentiment, executive producer Ashley Jay Sandberg told HELLO!: "They're magic. The two of them together and Anthony too, the chemistry is there and you can't make it up. They were good friends and they had a really great time making this movie. I'm so proud of them and the work they did on this film."

Twisters will premiere in UK cinemas on 17 July, and in US theatres on 19 July.