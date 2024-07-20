Sharon Stone, 66, is a total vision in sheer glittering dress following incredible achievement

Sharon Stone dazzled fans as she walked the red carpet on Friday, following one of her biggest achievements to date.

The Hollywood actress, 66, stole the show in a totally sheer sparkling dress and stiletto heels as she walked the red carpet after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 70th Taormina Film Festival.

© Daniele Venturelli Sharon was a vision in the designer dress

The star wore a black mini dress beneath her Dolce & Gabbana glittering gold gown, which she perfectly paired with statement feather earrings.

The Basic Instinct star slicked her hair back for the event to highlight her pretty features, and Sharon's makeup was on point with a pair of fluttering false lashes, shimmery pink eyeshadow, and a glossy lip.

Sharon has been serving up look after look during the Italian film festival, and the A-lister looked ethereal in a white floral gown and matching veil for a photocall earlier in the day.

The floor-length dress featured an elegant train with a crossover neckline that showed off her toned arms and delicate keyhole detailing at the front.

© Daniele Venturelli Sharon sported three looks in one day

Sharon was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the film festival on Friday evening, and the mother-of-three looked ageless as she accepted the award on stage in a dramatic monochrome dress with a one-shoulder cut and a unique feather trim.

The prestigious award comes weeks after Sharon opened up about having 'zero money' after losing her multi-million dollar fortune following a devastating stroke.

© Daniele Venturelli The actress accepted her Lifetime Achievement Award on Friday

The life-changing stroke in 2001 led to the actress losing $18 million. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sharon revealed that it took her seven years to recover from her brain injury.

"People took advantage of me over that time. I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone."

"My refrigerator, my phone — everything was in other people’s names," she said, explaining exactly how she was left with such little money following her illness.