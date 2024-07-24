Pamela Anderson absolutely slays in famous items from her Baywatch era

Pamela Anderson is big news right now. Ever since the public saw a different, softer side to her in her Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story in 2023, she's never been more loved.

WATCH: Pamela Anderson's Live Cover

The mother-of-two has also radically changed her wardrobe. She now sports much more relaxed attire, as well as ditching the makeup and starting up a natural skincare brand, Sonsie.

In her last few posts, the actress can be seen wandering around Provence, France, in lots of seriously chic summer looks - including oversize knitted tops, white T-shirts, shorts and the ultimate 90s uniform, a white top and jeans.

© Instagram The Baywatch star looked stunning in this white dress last week

We checked out the pin-up's archives over the years, and she actually used to wear very similar during her time on Baywatch, back in 1995.

In fact, she even made the laidback look super trendy at the time.

© Getty Pamela Anderson wearing a jumper and jeans in 1993

We've found snaps of her hanging out with her co-stars in crochet tops, simple white tees and of course, well-fitting jeans. It's great to see her core look hasn't changed and we think you will agree; she still looks just as sensational.

Pamela wore this lovely relaxed knit earlier this year

On her fairly recent decision to go makeup free and embrace her skin sans makeup, the Canadian-born star told British Vogue: "I didn’t really even think anyone would notice. I was doing it more for me than anything. I was just like, ‘Why am I putting so much effort into this? Why am I in a make-up chair for three hours?”

© Getty Pamela wearing a white jumper at London Heathrow in 1993

The animal rights advocate also feels at peace with herself, adding: "I think it’s a self-acceptance time of my life; just peeling back the layers – it’s almost like a fresh slate.

© Getty Pamela wearing a simple white T-shirt filming Baywatch in 1995

"I thought I was retired, but it hasn’t ended up that way. This is a whole new chapter.”

Pamela's son's big news

Pamela's two sons are her pride and joy and her youngest, Dylan, recently got engaged to his long-term girlfriend.

© Instagram Dylan Lee proposed to longterm love Paula Bruss

After he shared a video of the special moment he proposed to his future wife, Paula Bruss, his mother was quick to comment. She wrote: "I’m so happy for you guys!!! You are meant for each other… I love you both, congratulations!"