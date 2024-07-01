Pamela Anderson's changing looks over the years as she turns 57

As she turns 57 on July 1 2024, Pamela Anderson has been a fixture in Hollywood for decades, captivating audiences with her beauty, charisma, and iconic roles.

From her breakout performance as C.J. Parker on Baywatch to her influential fashion statements, Pamela has made a lasting impression on the entertainment world.

Her unique blend of bombshell appeal and sporty chic has inspired countless stars, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Yet, in recent years, the Baywatch star has moved away from the looks and designers that once defined her public persona.

Recommended video You may also like Pamela Anderson looks radiant in makeup free video

Pamela's friendships with fashion luminaries like Vivienne Westwood, Donatella Versace, and Tom Ford have played a significant role in her style evolution. “I have wonderful friends,” Pamela shared in an interview with Vogue.

© Getty Pamela fresh-faced in 1990

“Vivienne Westwood, Donatella Versace, Tom Ford, and these great people who have always been very generous to me. I’ve also had crazy, wild husbands and fun friends like David LaChapelle who wanted to dress me up for events.

© Getty Pamela in 1992

“I feel like I’ve been a muse to a lot of people, a lot of artists and some designers, and it wouldn’t necessarily be what I would choose to wear. I think now I’m really working on my personal style.”

© Getty Pamela with her ex Tommy Lee in her Barbie era

While reflecting on her past fashion choices, Pamela acknowledged that some outfits were less than perfect. “I really take what I’m doing seriously,” she said. “Being an activist and looking presentable and nice and not too overdone.”

Pamela's commitment to activism, particularly for animal rights, is well known. A dedicated vegan, she has been a prominent supporter of PETA for many years. In May 2020, she launched a line of vegan handbags with Ashoka Paris.

© Getty Pamela in 2016

“Changing mentalities, defending victims, delivering justice, challenging politics … for 25 years, Pamela Anderson has been supporting those who are on the front line to protect human, animal, and environmental rights,” Ashoka Paris stated.

© Getty Pamela in 2019

They praised Pamela as “an intelligent, approachable, sincere and creative woman who is brimming with ideas and energy.”

In January 2023, Pamela released her memoir, Love, Pamela, and a Netflix documentary titled Pamela, A Love Story, offering a candid look into her life.

© Getty Pamela Anderson embraces her no make up look in 2023

“I do feel like I’ve definitely figured out who I’m not over a lifetime and now I’m remembering who I am,” Pamela told People. “And who that little girl was before anything happened to her.”