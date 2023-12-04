Pamela Anderson looks radiant in monochrome winter white look at star-studded red carpet

Forget about not wearing white after Labor Day, Pamela Anderson just gave a master class on chic winter whites!

The Baywatch alum looked stylish as ever for her latest red carpet appearance, stepping out for the 2023 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday.

The star-studded annual event also saw attendance from fellow stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Amal Clooney, Anne Hathaway, Kate Moss, Maya Jama, Jodie Comer, Alexa Chung, Barbara Palvin, Gillian Anderson and others.

For the glitzy fashion night out, Pamela looked radiant in a monochromatic white look, consisting of a knit t-shirt with a cut-out in the neckline, matching white trousers, and topped it off with a matching fur blazer.

Keeping her look striking yet minimal, she accessorized with strappy burgundy-hued pumps, and had her signature blonde hair tied back in a loose ponytail.

Plus, London's typically dreary weather was no match against Pamela's impeccable golden tan, which was further accentuated by her flawless no make-up look.

© Getty Pamela expertly nailed a winter white look

As soon as photos of her look at the event circulated online, fans were quick to share their compliments for the Barb Wire actress, with one writing: "Pamela Anderson is THAT girl! Love another make-up free look!" as others followed suit with: "Pamela Anderson has such great skin, so jealous!!!" as well as: "Always loving Pamela Anderson."

Pamela was recently praised by fellow celebs and fans alike for her decision to opt out of wearing make-up for public appearances.

© Getty The star was absolutely glowing

Speaking with Vogue earlier this year, she looked back on her big event without glam during Paris Fashion Week, and explained: "I know I wasn’t making strides toward world peace, but I was making a statement," adding: "I just thought, 'I'm doing this for all the girls out there.' I've had stepdaughters in past relationships and my sons have girlfriends, and this was for them."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Pamela first gave the no make-up look a shot during Paris Fashion Week

She declared: "In this day and age, do we even know what a face looks like anymore? This is it."

Though she confessed "it felt a bit like jumping off a bridge," at first, she continued: "But I just smiled. And when I got home from the [fashion] show, that’s when I decided I wanted to go makeup free the entire week."

