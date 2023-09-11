Pamela Anderson is selling her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit, here’s how you can buy it

Iconic '90s actress and Hollywood bombshell Pamela Anderson, is making waves once again by auctioning off her legendary red Baywatch swimsuit. The decision has not only captured the attention of nostalgic superfans but is also set to mark a significant moment in pop culture history.

The red one-piece worn by Anderson during her portrayal of lifeguard C.J. Parker in the hit television series is a symbol of the era and an indelible part of her own legacy. Its high-cut design, low neckline, and vibrant red colour were synonymous with the show's eye-catching aesthetic. The iconic swimwear turned Pamela Anderson into a household name and an enduring sex symbol, cementing her status as an international star.

Now, decades later, Anderson has decided to part ways with her iconic piece of television history. “I don’t like to waste,” Anderson told People magazine, “Better to clear my mind, clear my closet. Make room for this new life. I can’t wait to see others enjoy these pieces.”

© Mirrorpix Pamela Anderson is best known for her role as C.J. Parker on the television series 'Baywatch'

The star has taken a more demure approach to dressing as of late, and the “My style has undoubtedly changed over the years, and it thrills me to think others will find the joy I did. There’s no reason to hang on to it. These memories are made to share.”

The decision to auction off her Baywatch swimsuit has sparked curiosity and excitement among fans who grew up watching the show. Although there isn't a specific date scheduled for Pamela to begin selling her archives, she intends to gradually release her entire collection of clothes. Her plan is to showcase these items on her website in a manner that is "thoughtful," and "sentimental.”

© Getty Pamela Anderson went for a chic stone outfit at Pandora's Lab-Grown Diamonds event in New York earlier this month.

The sale of her swimsuit not only carries sentimental value but it is also a unique opportunity to own a piece of pop culture history.