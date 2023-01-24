Pamela Anderson discusses therapy in the run-up to documentary and memoir release The Baywatch star is leaving it all bare

Pamela Anderson has been opening up like never before in recent weeks, leading to the release of her memoir Love, Pamela and the Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story.

The actress gave an interview to The Guardian, where she spoke about her career and life away from the limelight, although the conversation eventually circled to her marriages.

While writing of the dissolution of her relationships and marriages over the years, the star spoke of the way it began affecting her career.

"Unmanageable, they called me," she said, mentioning also that she was deemed "difficult" at work, after which the conversation turned to therapy.

When asked if she'd ever availed of the option, Pamela simply responded: "Are you kidding? If I'd had a therapist, do you think any of this would have happened?"

She deemed that phase a "form of suicide," crediting her current well-being to her sons Brandon and Dylan. "Over the last 20 years, I went missing. MIA even to myself. I was drinking, I was trying drugs – so not me. I just went off the rails."

The actress discussed the effects of her rocky personal life on her work

The Baywatch star has consistently credited her children as being the reason for her participating in the documentary and publishing her journals as a memoir.

In an exclusive excerpt from the upcoming book published in People, Pamela talks about how she marvels at the men her two sons have become.

"Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool," she writes. "They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes."

She also reflected on the release of intimate tapes stolen from the home she shared with then-husband and father to her sons Tommy Lee.

Pamela has credited her sons for keeping her grounded

Pamela said: "I think we really let our kids down. And that's something it's really hard for me to forgive myself about. We should have found a way through it. I couldn't accept any kind of violent maneuver."

The Broadway star continued writing that her boys "saved me," and "I don't want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I've loved every moment."

