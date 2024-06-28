Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Keir Starmer's wife could be the new Jackie O with her politically correct wardrobe
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive for his key note speech on the third day of the annual Labour Party conference on September 27, 2022 in Liverpool© Getty

The Labour leader's wife is very well dressed indeed…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The election is taking place on 4 July and the political candidates are in full force right now, with the spotlight very much on them. Labour Leader Keir Starmer is a very busy man, and has often been accompanied by his wife Victoria at various events.

We couldn't help but notice just how chic the 61-year-old is. We've delved into her style file and we think you will agree; she is very well dressed, loving classic styles that are trend-lend, rather like John F.Kennedy's wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Keep scrolling for her best looks…

Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria at the State Banquet© WPA Pool,Getty

The sparkly dress

Earlier this week, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a State Banquet for Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.  Keir was present, accompanied by Victoria, who wore a dazzling, show-stopping dress by Needle & Thread, known as the 'Heart Lattice Ankle Gown'. We adore the cape.

Victoria Starmer and Keir Starmer attend the opening night of "Dear England" at Prince Edward Theatre on October 19, 2023© Getty

All black everything

Back in 2023,  Victoria and Keir attended the opening night of "Dear England" at Prince Edward Theatre, and the mother-of-two wore an ultra-chic black ankle length dress, which she teamed with a white high-neck top, dress coat and a black clutch bag and heels.

Keir Starmer and Victoria Starmer arrive for The Sun 'Who Cares Wins' awards at the Camden Roundhouse on November 22, 2022 in London, England.© Getty

Hollywood vibe

In 2022, the stylish pair arrived at the 'Who Cares Wins' awards at the Camden Roundhouse and Victoria donned a beautiful pink satin slip dress, which she accessorised with a Hollywood-esque stole and a pretty updo. Check out the chandelier earrings!

Keir Starmer and Victoria Starmer attend the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on October 24, 2022 in London, England© Getty

Jumpsuit joy

Also in 2022, Keir and Victoria graced the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards and Victoria looked fabulous in a black silk jumpsuit which had balloon cuffed sleeves and a waist-defining belt.

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer arriving with his wife Victoria to deliver his keynote speech at the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool© Getty

Brilliant burgundy

At the Labour Party Conference, Victoria rocked a lovely burgundy midi dress that featured a pleated skirt and a gold belt. So flattering!

Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer stand on stage after his keynote address to delegates on the third day of the annual Labour Party conference© Getty

Red hot

Last year at the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Victoria donned the parties' signature colour in a tomato red dress with a flippy hem and butterfly sleeves.

Keir Starmer and wife Victoria walk along the promenade at Brighton to Labour Conference where he will address delegates for the first time as leader on September 29, 2021 in Brighton, England© Getty

Leather look

In 2021 Keir and Victoria walked along the promenade at Brighton to a Labour Conference and even though she sported casual attire - she still looked so well put together, sporting leather trousers, Veja trainers and a sharp black blazer.

Leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer stands alongside his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer, in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon © Getty

Wimbledon winner

At Wimbledon in 2022, Keir and Victoria looked fabulous in the Royal Box on Centre Court. Victoria wore a pink shift dress with movie-star dark shades. Very Jackie O.

Victoria Starmer and Keir Starmer attend The Sun's "Who Cares Wins" Awards 2023© Getty

Classic black dress

Victoria knows you can't go wrong with a little black dress and wore a stunning halter neck version at an awards in 2023.

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria walk to a polling station to cast their votes in the local elections in London, United Kingdom on May 02, 2024© Getty

Casual cool

Back in May, Keir and Victoria walked to a polling station to cast their votes in the local elections and Victoria looked casual yet smart in her olive green trench coat and black trousers. Full marks!

