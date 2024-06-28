Keir Starmer's wife could be the new Jackie O with her politically correct wardrobe

The election is taking place on 4 July and the political candidates are in full force right now, with the spotlight very much on them. Labour Leader Keir Starmer is a very busy man, and has often been accompanied by his wife Victoria at various events.
You may also like
We couldn't help but notice just how chic the 61-year-old is. We've delved into her style file and we think you will agree; she is very well dressed, loving classic styles that are trend-lend, rather like John F.Kennedy's wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Keep scrolling for her best looks…
The sparkly dress
Earlier this week, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a State Banquet for Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Keir was present, accompanied by Victoria, who wore a dazzling, show-stopping dress by Needle & Thread, known as the 'Heart Lattice Ankle Gown'. We adore the cape.
All black everything
Back in 2023, Victoria and Keir attended the opening night of "Dear England" at Prince Edward Theatre, and the mother-of-two wore an ultra-chic black ankle length dress, which she teamed with a white high-neck top, dress coat and a black clutch bag and heels.
Hollywood vibe
In 2022, the stylish pair arrived at the 'Who Cares Wins' awards at the Camden Roundhouse and Victoria donned a beautiful pink satin slip dress, which she accessorised with a Hollywood-esque stole and a pretty updo. Check out the chandelier earrings!
Jumpsuit joy
Also in 2022, Keir and Victoria graced the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards and Victoria looked fabulous in a black silk jumpsuit which had balloon cuffed sleeves and a waist-defining belt.
Brilliant burgundy
At the Labour Party Conference, Victoria rocked a lovely burgundy midi dress that featured a pleated skirt and a gold belt. So flattering!
Red hot
Last year at the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Victoria donned the parties' signature colour in a tomato red dress with a flippy hem and butterfly sleeves.
Leather look
In 2021 Keir and Victoria walked along the promenade at Brighton to a Labour Conference and even though she sported casual attire - she still looked so well put together, sporting leather trousers, Veja trainers and a sharp black blazer.
Wimbledon winner
At Wimbledon in 2022, Keir and Victoria looked fabulous in the Royal Box on Centre Court. Victoria wore a pink shift dress with movie-star dark shades. Very Jackie O.
Classic black dress
Victoria knows you can't go wrong with a little black dress and wore a stunning halter neck version at an awards in 2023.
Casual cool
Back in May, Keir and Victoria walked to a polling station to cast their votes in the local elections and Victoria looked casual yet smart in her olive green trench coat and black trousers. Full marks!