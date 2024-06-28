Keir Starmer's wife could be the new Jackie O with her politically correct wardrobe

The election is taking place on 4 July and the political candidates are in full force right now, with the spotlight very much on them. Labour Leader Keir Starmer is a very busy man, and has often been accompanied by his wife Victoria at various events.

We couldn't help but notice just how chic the 61-year-old is. We've delved into her style file and we think you will agree; she is very well dressed, loving classic styles that are trend-lend, rather like John F.Kennedy's wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Keep scrolling for her best looks…

© WPA Pool,Getty The sparkly dress Earlier this week, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a State Banquet for Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Keir was present, accompanied by Victoria, who wore a dazzling, show-stopping dress by Needle & Thread, known as the 'Heart Lattice Ankle Gown'. We adore the cape.



© Getty All black everything Back in 2023, Victoria and Keir attended the opening night of "Dear England" at Prince Edward Theatre, and the mother-of-two wore an ultra-chic black ankle length dress, which she teamed with a white high-neck top, dress coat and a black clutch bag and heels.



© Getty Hollywood vibe In 2022, the stylish pair arrived at the 'Who Cares Wins' awards at the Camden Roundhouse and Victoria donned a beautiful pink satin slip dress, which she accessorised with a Hollywood-esque stole and a pretty updo. Check out the chandelier earrings!



© Getty Jumpsuit joy Also in 2022, Keir and Victoria graced the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards and Victoria looked fabulous in a black silk jumpsuit which had balloon cuffed sleeves and a waist-defining belt.



© Getty Brilliant burgundy At the Labour Party Conference, Victoria rocked a lovely burgundy midi dress that featured a pleated skirt and a gold belt. So flattering!



© Getty Red hot Last year at the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Victoria donned the parties' signature colour in a tomato red dress with a flippy hem and butterfly sleeves.



© Getty Leather look In 2021 Keir and Victoria walked along the promenade at Brighton to a Labour Conference and even though she sported casual attire - she still looked so well put together, sporting leather trousers, Veja trainers and a sharp black blazer.



© Getty Wimbledon winner At Wimbledon in 2022, Keir and Victoria looked fabulous in the Royal Box on Centre Court. Victoria wore a pink shift dress with movie-star dark shades. Very Jackie O.



© Getty Classic black dress Victoria knows you can't go wrong with a little black dress and wore a stunning halter neck version at an awards in 2023.

