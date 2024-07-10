Keir Starmer's wife Victoria steps off the plane in the most dazzling dress

The new PM Keir Starmer is one busy man. After winning the election last week, the Labour leader met the King and celebrated his epic win with his party.

Right by his side was his stunning wife Victoria and many have commented on how chic the new Prime Minister's 'first lady' is.



Stepping off a plane in Washington D.C, the pair looked fresh-faced and ready for action as Keir geared up to join leaders of 30 other NATO members for the annual summit as the alliance marks its 75th anniversary. Accompanying the Prime Minister was the Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defence Secretary John Healey.

Keir and Victoria touched down in Washington D.C

Victoria chose an incredible white dress for the trip, and we think you will agree, she looks gorgeous. The body-conscious frock was designed with a V neckline and had butterfly sleeves. The midi cut was a great shape on the mother-of-two and she teamed the stylish ensemble with metallic gold heels and subtle, dainty jewellery. Her long bob was blow-dried straight and her makeup was glowing and natural. Top marks!

The new 'First Lady' looked amazing in the vibrant red dress from ME+EM

Last week, the 50-year-old joined her husband at Downing Street for his first address after officially becoming PM. Looking red hot, she donned a fabulous red dress from royally-loved brand ME+EM and onlookers were so impressed with the look that it actually caused a mass sellout.

Known as the 'Contrast Stitch Midi Dress', it immediately sold out in all sizes. It's easy to see why - it's timeless, elegant, the midi length is super flattering and the shape would suit anyone.

© Getty Victoria wore a dress by Needle & Thread at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace last month

Victoria has worn some incredible dresses lately. Earlier this month, before Keir's landslide win, the couple joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the State Banquet for Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

We were mesmerised with her exquisite dress she wore for the occasion, which came from luxury UK brand Needle & Thread. She stepped out in their 'Heart Lattice Ankle Gown' which retails at £725. The show-stopping design was a champagne colour which was decorated with ethereal, sequin embellishments in delicate heart shapes. It came with cape detailing which made it extra special