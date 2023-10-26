Inside Kamala Harris' $5m Brentwood home that neighbors Gwyneth Paltrow

As Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, are fortunate enough to call Number One Observatory Circle in Washington D.C. home.

Their 33-room official residence underwent renovations after the couple moved in back in April 2021, but before they relocated to the East Coast, Kamala and Doug lived in a stunning home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, which they are still believed to own.

Kamala Harris home

© Google Maps Kamala Harris' Brentwood home is now worth $5m

Doug reportedly took out a loan to buy the property in 2012 for $2.7 million, two years before he and Kamala tied the knot. After their wedding, the lawyer transferred the home into a joint trust and they now own it together, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Their 3,500-square-foot Brentwood estate is located ten minutes from the Getty Center and boasts four bedrooms, and five bathrooms, and features a private pool. According to Zillow, the home is now worth a whopping $5 million.

© Google Maps Kamala Harris' Brentwood home boasts four bedrooms

Naturally, being the home of the vice president, not much else is known about the property, including personal touches like the décor. However, Kamala and Doug are not the only big names to live in the area as Brentwood is also home to some huge A-list stars.

Celebrities who live in Brentwood

© Google Maps Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, bought the home in 2012

The couple's neighbors include the likes of Gisele Bündchen, Dr. Dre, LeBron James, and Gwyneth Paltrow, who bought a $10.5 million equestrian estate in 2012, which features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Gwyneth's 8,000-square-foot home also boasts high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, wood-paneled walls, a built-in outdoor barbecue, and of course, horse stables. While the actress spends a lot of her time at her $5 million Montecito retreat, she is still reported to own her Brentwood home.

Kamala Harris' Washington D.C. home

© Bill Ingalls/NASA Kamala Harris' official residence in Washington D.C. has 33 rooms

The vice president's official home sits on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory in Washington D.C. The Queen Anne-style home is perched within 13 acres of leafy hillside and provides plenty of privacy, which is not a luxury at the White House.

The 9,000-square-foot estate features round turret rooms, inglenook fireplaces, sweeping verandas, and even a heated pool. Seven vice presidents have lived in the home before Kamala and Doug moved in, and each has added their own personal touches to make the house their own.

During their own renovations – which took just over a year to complete – the couple incorporated elements of California, where Kamala served as attorney general and as a senator, and her cultural heritage as the first woman of color to hold the vice president title.

© Instagram Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff added their own touches to their official residence

Their designer, Sheila Bridges, used a neutral color palette and bold accents sprinkled throughout the home, including a pink library, while opting for designs by American talents and produced by domestic manufacturers, according to The Washington Post.

"It's an incredible honor," she told the publication. "The house is an architectural landmark. I love old homes and figuring out how to use them for a family with a modern lifestyle. That is what we did."

