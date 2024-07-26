Victoria Beckham divides opinion with new flat shoes

Victoria Beckham loves to share her new designs from her coveted fashion label with her Instagram army - for a designer, it's a great way to see what shoppers think of your newest creations.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham is dripping in diamonds to make special announcement

Earlier this week, the mother-of-four shocked us all by revealing new shoes as part of her hugely popular fashion collection - and they were flats! We must confess, this was a big change for the 50-year-old, after all, she is so famous for rocking high heels. And let's not forget, she famously once said, "I can't concentrate in flats."

The snap featured her new loafers, which come in black, oxblood and cream. She said of the style: "Make a sophisticated statement in this season’s timeless loafers, beautifully crafted in brushed calf leather for a luxurious finish. Available exclusively at 36 Dover Street.#VBPAW24."

They are ideal for the upcoming autumn season; super smart and would look incredible with jeans. The folded-down back also gave them a modern finish. But some of her fans just weren't sure about the new footwear and took to the comments section in their droves to give their opinions.



© Getty VB is known for wearing high heels at ALL times

One fan wrote: "Hahahahahaha...No, but for real now - WHAT IS THIS??? My late grandmother used to wear her old shoes like this to the field to harvest corn. Kudos to the greatest trend-setter, ever! Granny, I've always known you were ahead of your time." Another follower added: "No no no. Trodden backs. Just no." A third quipped: "It's the quickly run outside put the bins out shoes."

Eek! But, there were some positive comments too. One shopper said: "These are beautiful. I need those nude ones." Another wrote: "Wow! I love them," and "The design is everything!"

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Victoria even wore heels when on crutches!

The snap tallied up almost 500 comments with people agreeing and disagreeing on the style. But, we all know that fashion is hugely subjective and everyone has a different take on things. Variety is the spice of life, after all! (Do you see what we did there...)