Daisy Edgar-Jones shows off long legs in tiny shorts

Daisy Edgar-Jones looked sensational on Friday when she was captured showing off her incredible sky-high legs.

The 26-year-old actress donned a pair of fabulous khaki shorts and a matching oversized jacket as she performed a line dance alongside her Twisters co-stars, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos.

Daisy's legs looked incredible

Captioning the post were the words: "Just a renegade rebel with my pedal to the floor [twister emoji] line dance straight to the theatres now to see #TwistersMovie!"

Daisy paired her look with a slick black top and left her iconic chestnut brown tresses to flow freely past her shoulders, styled immaculately straight. As for shoes, Daisy slipped into a pair of leg-lengthening pointed-toe brown heels.

Also featured in the video were US stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Kelly looked gorgeous wearing an orange and blue patterned wrap dress, which she matched with a pair of stunning navy blue heels that featured an ankle strap.

Daisy and her castmates are currently on the press tour for Twisters and it's safe to say the Normal People star hasn't disappointed when it comes to her outfits so far.

One of her major standouts was last week when she donned the most incredible light grey charcoal gown.

© Instagram The 26-year-old is quickly becoming the ultimate It-Girl

The billowing number featured an ab-enhancing panel in the middle that showed off Daisy's incredibly toned torso. The ethereal piece had long sleeves and dramatic layers.

Under the glamorous garment, Daisy wore a spaghetti strap crop top, visible through the sheer fabric.

Alongside a slew of images of her look, shared on Instagram, she wrote: "It's giving an @twistersmovie blowout."

© Instagram Daisy's makeup was so perfect

This time, Daisy's hair couldn't have been more voluminous and was styled in a gorgeous, face-flattering blowdry.

As for her makeup, it was a stunning combination of soft, smoky grey eyeshadow, fluttery mascara, and glossy nude lips.

Friends and fans of the actress went wild in the comments section. "You becoming an It girl is so fun to watch," one fan penned. A second added: "Your stylist is EATING."