Joan Collins, 91, is ageless in printed midi dress and heels

Joan Collins has been soaking up the sunshine in the French Riviera, and the star looked as glamorous as ever as she posed for new photos.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of snapshots, the Hollywood actress looked stunning in a striped midi dress with tie shoulders, paired with a waist-cinching belt and white block heels.

© Joan Collins Joan teamed her printed dress with a glamorous hat and block heels

Perfectly styled as always, Joan, 91, rounded off the look with a white hat, a pair of statement drop earrings, and a white watch. The star swept her hair back into a bun, while her makeup looked flawless with a bright pink lip and a smokey eye.

The Dynasty actress posed with her husband Percy and other friends and family, and another snippet of the video showed her looking stunning in a white strapless top and printed blue trousers.

Joan captioned the post: "Halcyon days on the #cotedazur with #goodfriends and family and of course #ahubby!"

Last week, the mother-of-three had fans swooning over her gorgeous beachwear as she posed in a lilac kaftan and sunglasses as she showcased more snippets from her luxurious getaway.

The star wore the same beach hat, strappy sandals, and circular earrings as her most recent post, and she looked utterly fabulous!

Joan has delighted fans with stunning beach looks on several occasions, and last month she delighted fans as she posed with her close friend Elizabeth Hurley.

Gossip Girl actress Elizabeth, 59, shared the video in celebration of Joan's 91st birthday. The actresses have been close friends for years, and they've also worked together on The Royals, where Joan played Elizabeth's mother.

"Happy Birthday to the glorious @joancollinsdbe Joan is both brilliant and beautiful in equal measures," Elizabeth wrote.

One moment in the video saw Elizabeth sporting a beige bikini and matching crochet kaftan, while Joan looked radiant in a blue tropical print beach cover-up.