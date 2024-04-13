Joan Collins makes parenting confession alongside rare photo of children

Joan Collins is a doting mother-of-three and on Saturday, the actress couldn't help sharing an adorable throwback photo featuring two of her brood.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 90-year-old posted an incredible black-and-white photo of her eldest children, son Alexander, and daughter Tara, sitting in a luggage buggy whilst at the airport. Behind them was their glamorous mother Joan.

Alongside the image she wrote: "This is how we used to #travel with no #nanny and my two #undertwo !! #60s #airtravel."

Joan was every inch a '60s bombshell rocking a fabulous knee-length coat adorned with eight buttons. On her head, she wore an of-the-era oversized bakerboy hat and completed her look with chunky hoop earrings and flattering white heels.

Eldest of the two, Tara, matched her mother in a similar-styled coat as she sat on the handlebar of the buggy, supported by Joan. She also donned crisp white socks and sweet lace-up shoes.

Meanwhile, his brother Alexander, who was just a baby, sat behind her. He was wearing, a cosy trouser and cardigan combination with a matching knitted hat - just adorable!

Joan shares her eldest two children with her ex-husband, Anthony Newley, and her second daughter Katyana Kass, 51, with Ron Kass, the icon's third husband.

© Ron Galella Joan and her daughter Katy

Talking about motherhood in her documentary, This is Joan Collins, the movie star said: "Motherhood was really exciting and I love every minute of it."

© Tim P. Whitby Katy suffered an accident when she was eight

In the documentary, Joan opened up about when Katy was hit by a car at just eight years old. She explained: "She was knocked down by a car and sustained very serious brain injuries and I was told that she was going to die. She was in a coma for a very long time."

Following the incident, Katy was in a coma for 47 days according to MailOnline, Katyana was left with brain injuries.

Katy had a second accident in 2012 when she fell in Joan's apartment block and broke her eye socket, but thankfully fully recovered.oan collins