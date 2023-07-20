Joan Collins, 90, is the ultimate vixen in daring lacy dress

Joan Collins has gifted us with plenty of gorgeous looks to enjoy over the years, but she really blew fans away with her latest look as she lounged during a holiday to France.

The veteran actress was vacationing in Provence, in the south of the country, and she made sure she was braced for the high temperatures as she posed in a lacy white dress back at her hotel. The garment perfectly showed off the star's natural beauty and she paired with matching heel sandals and a straw sunhat in order to protect her from temperatures which were reaching 35C.

Joan also had some nifty accessories with her, as she looked absolutely beautiful in a pair of heart-shaped earrings that had crosses in the middle of them, alongside her silver wristwatch.

Letting fans know how hot temperatures had soared, the 90-year-old shared: "It's #95 today in the #southoffrance so time to #relax #hotsummer #provence." We hope she managed to keep in the shade!

© Instagram Joan looked phenomenal for her French holiday

Fans were impressed with the flawless photo, as one complimented: "Joan you don't look a day over 75 you can not be 90. Darling you look as always fabulous stay cool in the shade wishing you a great Summer," while a second said: "...and you look 25 today! X love u XXX happy holidays baby."

A third added: "Saw you in the human jungle last night on talking pictures, and your just as gorgeous today as you were then... much love," while a fourth went as far as to say: "Our British queen."

© Instagram Joan enjoyed her time in the pool

Joan has been on her break in France since the beginning of the month and she marked the beginning of her epic trip abroad with a stylish swimsuit photo. The former Dynasty star looked stunning as she stood in a pool with her family members, smiling for the camera and wearing a hot pink swimsuit with an elegant straw hat.

The actress had been joined by friends and family for the trip and on the edge of the pool sat a young child watching on. "Having fun in the sun... see the adorable baby watching us! #southoffrance #familyholiday #adorablebaby #sunfun," she wrote.