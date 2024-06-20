Joan Collins shares incredibly rare photo alongside daughter Katyana Kass

As a Hollywood star, Joan Collins continues to dazzle fans when she steps out at glamorous parties, but the 91-year-old actress is a doting mother to her three children.

Whilst the Dynasty star has lived most of her life in the spotlight, the same can't be said for all her children, particularly her youngest daughter, Katyana Kass whoms he shares with her ex-husband, Ron Kass.

Joan proudly posed with her youngest daughter

Taking to her Instagram account, Joan shared an incredibly rare photo alongside her doting daughter in a sweet tribute ahead of her birthday on Wednesday.

"Wishing my beautiful #daughter Katyana Kass a very #happybirthday tomorrow," she penned alongside the sweet image of them together.

In the photo, Joan and Katyana were beaming as the Ester and the King star cuddled into her daughter. In true Joan fashion, she donned a glamorous off-the-shoulder top and her hair styled in her iconic bouncy blow-dry. As for her makeup, Joan opted for her usual camera-ready glam, adding a slick of vibrant pink lipstick.

Meanwhile, Katyana opted for a more low-key ensemble but her impeccable, incredibly high cheekbones, which are just like her star mother's were a talking point amongst fans in the comments section.

"The nose and cheekbones are so like yours! Beauty," penned one fan. A second added: "Lovely cheekbones," a second replied.

Meanwhile a third added: "Dear Joan, you have raised magnificent children and you have every right to be a proud mother more than anything. I wish Katy a fabulous birthday and wish you all the best. Have a nice celebration."

Whilst Katyana leads an incredibly private life, Joan did open up about her daughter last year in her BBC Documentary, This Is Joan. Katyana, who the American Horror Story star affectionately calls Katy, suffered a traumatic car accident when she was eight years old.

© Instagram Katyana is the youngest of her siblings

Talking about the incident, Joan revealed: "She was knocked down by a car and sustained very serious brain injuries and I was told that she was going to die. She was in a coma for a very long time."

Katyana has two elder siblings, Alexander Newley, 51, and daughter Tara Newley, 60, whom Joan shares with her second husband, Anthony Newley.

Unlike Katyana, Alexander and Tara live their lives more publicly with the sibling-duoo both being published authors.

Tara is also a journalist and screenwriter whilst Alexander is also an artist.

Commenting on motherhood, Joan previously said: "Motherhood was really exciting and I love every minute of it."

In 2018, she told HELLO!: "What makes me happiest is seeing my children happy. Honestly, life makes me happy and I’m very aware of how lucky I am.