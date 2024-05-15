Helen George is a total vixen in sheer lace top and power suit

Helen George amped up the glamour to attend the opening night of "People, Places And Things," at the Trafalgar Theatre in London on Wednesday night.

The actress, best known for her long standing role in BBC's Call the Midwife, couldn't have looked further from her charming on screen character, Trixie Franklin as she rocked a vampy fishnet bodysuit elevated with embroidered florals.

Helen, 39, teamed her silhouette-skimming bodysuit with a tailored black trouser suit, adding a timeless Yves Saint Laurent handbag to complete her moody aesthetic.

© Kate Green Helen George attends the opening night of "People, Places And Things" at Trafalgar Theatre on May 14, 2024 in London, England.

The formerly blonde beauty, who recently switched up her honey hued locks for a daring espresso-toned 'do, wore her tumbling brunette locks in voluminous waves.

She added a feline winged eyeliner, a rosy blush and a Hollywood-esque red lip to highlight her natural beauty glow.

© Dave Benett Helen wore a sheer bodysuit and skirt from Alaïa at the press night party for "The King and I"

It's not the first time we've seen Helen rock the risqué bodysuit. Back in February, the mother-of-two rocked the garment over a set of black lingerie to the press night for "The King and I" in London's West End - and she wouldn't look out of place in a production of Chicago.

"Looking fabulous Helen!" penned a fan on Instagram at the time, as another wrote: "Exquisite! So beautiful."

© Dave Benett Helen was a leading lady in lace at the Dominion Theatre

Helen's outing in London comes shortly after the star seemingly confirmed she will be returning to Call the Midwife, after her character appeared to leave at the end of season 13.

The actress became one of the season's most beloved characters ever since its debut in 2012. She appeared to leave at the end of the last season as her husband Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix) revealed he was "broke".

© @helenrgeorge/Instagram Helen George behind-the-scenes of Call the Midwife series 14

In a cryptic Instagram post, Helen appeared to be posing backstage wearing what looked like Trixie's signature blonde bob - and it was enough to send fans into overdrive about her return for season 14.

Helen also opened up about her career plans during an interview with The Times in November last year. "I don't know what the plan is," said the mum-of-two. "Like in life, you just never know what's going to happen."

Nevertheless, she intends to stay busy. "I get a bit restless when I have too much time. I don't like to ponder my own thoughts," she added.