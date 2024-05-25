Helen George stuns in strappy black satin ensemble in rare BTS photo

Helen George looked sensational on Friday when she shared a stunning behind-the-scenes photo of herself from a recent photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 39-year-old actress oozed glamour in the black and white snap that saw her donning a strappy satin ensemble whilst she smouldered for the camera.

© Instagram Helen shared a sneak peek at her latest photoshoot

Helen's dark raven tresses took centre stage and were tousled over to one side. Meanwhile, the Call the Midwife star used her hands to frame her locks as she looked into the distance.

The fabulous photo was on the screen of a computer. Alongside the image, Helen simply added a white love heart emoji.

As for her makeup, Helen opted for classic black eyeliner, fluttery lashes and a slick of lipstick.

The beautiful snap came a week after Helen stepped out at a glorious garden party at Buckingham Palace. The actress could have been mistaken for royalty herself wearing the most elevated white two-piece for the occasion.

The dazzling set featured a strapless tailored top and calf-length skirt. Her chic top was adorned with glittering buttons, meanwhile, the figure-flattering skirt featured a daring split on one side.

Completing her ensemble, Helen slipped on a pair of perspex heels and a glorious fascinator in the shape of a bow. "Palace garden party fun," she penned in the caption.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Helen amped up the glamour at the Prince's Trust Awards

As for her hair, Helen swept her dark locks back into an elegant ponytail. Her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of black winged eyeliner, warm bronzer and a slick of nude lipstick.

It has been quite the week for Helen, as following her royal garden party appearance, she stepped out alongside the likes of Kate Garraway at the Prince's Trust Awards.

The former Strictly star looked incredible in a killer black suit with unique shoulder detailing. The star wore a bold red lip and allowed her brunette locks to flow down past her shoulders.

When she's not gracing the red carpet with a stylish look, Helen is the doting mother to her two daughters, Lark and Wren, whom she shares with her ex, Jack Ashton.