Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose, 16 looks so grown up in rare red carpet appearance with mother

Nicole Kidman and her rarely seen daughter, Sunday Rose, made a stunning appearance at Omega’s "Her Time" event in Paris, showcasing their impeccable style and close bond.

The 16-year-old, who has been kept largely out of the public eye, joined her mother on the red carpet, marking a rare public appearance that captured everyone's attention.

The mother-daughter duo looked effortlessly chic as they posed together for photographers. Nicole, 57, was the epitome of elegance in a loose white cropped short-sleeved top paired with a matching tea-length skirt.

Her signature blonde locks were styled in loose waves, parted down the middle, cascading gracefully over her shoulders. The actress completed her look with a touch of simple makeup, featuring a berry-colored lip that added a pop of color to her refined ensemble.

Sunday Rose, looking every bit her mother's daughter, opted for a sophisticated gray tuxedo-inspired vest paired with fitted slacks.

The teenager's style mirrored the understated elegance of her mother, proving that she is already a budding fashionista. Like Nicole, the eldest daughter of Keith Urban chose a natural makeup look, allowing her youthful beauty to shine through.

The pair walked the red carpet hand in hand, exuding warmth and affection. They shared several moments of mother-daughter connection, from striking playful poses to sharing a few serious looks for the cameras.

It was clear that Sunday has inherited not only Nicole's striking features but also her poise and grace.

The Kidman-Urban family has been enjoying their time in the City of Lights, taking in the sights and sounds of Paris.

They were recently spotted at the Olympic Games, cheering on 14-year-old Australian skateboarder Chloe Covell. The family outing was a testament to their strong ties to Australia and their support for fellow Aussies.

Despite typically keeping her children away from the limelight, Nicole made an exception earlier this year at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony.

The event was a significant moment for the actress, not only celebrating her remarkable career but also introducing Sunday and her younger sister, Faith Margaret, 13, to the world.

The sisters made their red carpet debut, offering a rare glimpse into Nicole's private family life.

The ceremony featured a montage of clips from Nicole’s extensive and diverse filmography, including a scene from the controversial film Eyes Wide Shut, in which she starred alongside her then-husband, Tom Cruise. Reflecting on the experience, Nicole shared a light-hearted moment from the evening with the Los Angeles Times.

"They saw the scene where I get stoned," she recalled with a laugh. "They showed that, and I was like, 'Ooooh. Golly. OK.' I sat next to my daughter, Sunday, watching that."