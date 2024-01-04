Nicole Kidman rocks natural curls for solo trip without daughters and husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is known for rocking glamorous red carpet looks but her most recent outfit is a more casual look for the Hollywood star, but it's one to watch.

The Northman star, 56, was seen checking in for her flight at Sydney airport to head back to the US after her festive break in Australia after being dropped off by her country music legend husband Keith Urban, 56.

Nicole was seen wearing a cropped sky-blue shirt with white pinstripes which she wore done up to the collar. She wore the sleeves rolled for an off-duty look. The star added a pair of greige wide-leg suit trousers which almost covered her block-colour white sneakers.

She was seen carrying a chocolate brown cable knit cardigan which tied in well with her dark brown woven leather tote bag which she slung on her shoulder. The star of The Upside wore her hair in stunning natural curls and donned a pair of cat-eye aviator sunglasses.

© Shutterstock Nicole looked so youthful in a cropped shirt

Her makeup was so natural and epitomised airport chic. The Aquaman actress looked like she was wearing a cream blush as her skin looked lit from within, with fluffy brows and a rosy lip. She added gold drop earrings and an understated gold watch.

© Ben McDonald Keith Urban pictured on arrival into Sydney ahead of Christmas

Nicole and Keith are not averse to embarking upon flights. The 'Brown Eyes Baby' singer was spotted arriving at Sydney airport with the pair's two daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 12, following their flight from the United States.

The girls looked so similar with Sunday being nearly as tall as her famous father and her sister not far off. Sunday and Faith wore laid-back looks both comprised of sweatpants and relaxed t-shirts. Nicole was back in New York City working on her new movie, Babygirl.

The actress looked so relaxed in a sun-soaked beach snap that she shared with her 9.9 million Instagram followers. Nicole lapped up the rays in a stylish straw hat, aviator shades, and a long-sleeve swim top.

Her followers couldn't get enough of the rare behind-the-scenes shot. One commented: "Sydney's always more fabulous when you're in it," as a second said: "She IS the moment." A third added: "You're so beautiful! Happy New Year, may the new year be as magical and wonderful as this year, may you have lots of love in your life."

© Backgrid Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman reunited at Sydney Airport ahead of the holidays

On the same vacation, the famous couple were seen looking the picture of romance walking hand-in-hand when the pair touched down at Sydney airport. Nicole wowed in a white tee, lemon blazer, and dark-wash jeans, whilst her husband rocked a floral printed shirt and baggy jeans.

© Getty Nicole opted for a nude gown

When not following her holiday antics, fans of Nicole obsess over her evening looks. She recently sported a gorgeous look on the red carpet for a special screening of Expats at Palace Verona in Sydney with her husband in tow. She wore a fabulous nude dress with a thigh-split and styled her hair in curls piled upon her head for a Pamela Anderson-inspired look.



