Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose, 15, twins with famous mom for front row debut at Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Kidman made an appearance at Balenciaga's 53rd Couture Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week, and she was joined by none other than her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban.

The teen, now 15, is the older of her and Keith Urban's two daughters (they also share 13-year-old Faith Margaret), and she looked like her mom's adorable clone at the couture show.

Nicole, 57, opted for a floor-length skintight Balenciaga black gown, made of a shimmering fabric that accentuated her lean physique. She styled the look with her honey blonde locks sleek and a pair of sunglasses.

Recommended video You may also like Nicole Kidman's relationship to adopted children with Tom Cruise

Sunday kept things chic, opting for a paired down version of the look, wearing a full-sleeved black velvet mini dress with sheer tights and a pair of stiletto heels. Her blonde locks were also styled straight and she carried a clutch with her, donning a pair of sunglasses just like her mom's.

Others at the couture show included close friend Naomi Watts, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, Joey King, and many more, all of whom were adorned in shades of black, white, and silver.

Just days before her 16th birthday on July 7, Sunday is embracing the spotlight like never before, making her debut red carpet appearance a couple months prior with her entire family.

© Getty Images Sunday and Nicole attend the Balenciaga 53rd Couture Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week

Sunday joined her parents, sister, aunt Antonia and cousin Lucia Hawley at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman Ceremony, held at The Dolby Theatre on April 27 in Los Angeles.

MORE: Nicole Kidman wows in preppy sheer black dress hours after making red carpet debut with her teenage daughters

The sisters looked statuesque in floor-length gowns beside their mom, who wore a shimmering gold sequined column gown. Sunday opted for a white floral-patterned ball gown, while Faith wore a scarlet dress with a mermaid bottom.

© Getty Images Sunday opted for a chic Balenciaga velvet mini dress with tights, a clutch, and sunglasses

Nicole and Keith usually opt to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, although will occasionally share sweet accounts of their life with them. In a recent interview with Elle USA, the Oscar-winning star spoke about living in Tennessee and their family-of-four.

LATEST: Nicole Kidman displays endless legs in intimate wedding anniversary photo with Keith Urban

She shared: "I like being a part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that. Just a citizen who's in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that."

© Getty Images Nicole went the more extravagant route with a shimmering floor-length gown, plus a pair of shades as well

The Expats star also gushed about how much she loved being the fun mom for her teenage girls, often being the one to host parties for their friends, and revealed that she really enjoyed being around them.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's down-to-earth private life revealed as star is snapped bowling in birthday post

"I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite," she told the publication. "I marvel at that age group and what they're dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much." She also shared further insight into Sunday's personality, specifying how she was the one who was responsible for initiating the return of Big Little Lies for a third season.

© Instagram/Derek Blasberg The pair sat in the front row alongside other stars like Naomi Watts and Katy Perry

"My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, 'Okay, there's just no question, there has to be a third,'" she explained of Sunday's involvement. "She's like, 'Celeste, she's not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.'"