Helen Skelton rocks striking string bikini during family holiday in must-see photos

Helen Skelton has swapped her rural bolthole in the UK for a slice of sunshine alongside her parents and her three adorable children.

In a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, included a selection of stunning holiday beach photos, including a sunkissed picture of herself rocking a striped, black bikini.

© Instagram Helen enjoyed a blissful trip with her three children and parents

The 41-year-old looked beautiful and bronzed in her figure-flattering swimwear which she paired with some funky sunglasses and a chunky necklace. She wore her golden blonde tresses in a chic bun, and beamed for the camera as she playfully balanced her youngest son Louis on her shoulder.

© Instagram The TV presenter donned a glamorous bikini during her getaway

Elsewhere, Helen shared wholesome pictures of her parents bonding with her two other children Elsie and Ernie, a breathtaking image of the sparkling blue sea, and a sweet snap of little Elsie dressed in a bright pink watermelon swimsuit complete with a frilled tutu.

Pausing next to a tiled water fountain, she looked every inch Helen's mini-me with her adorable blonde ringlets.

Captioning her holiday update, Helen wrote: "Deciding to forget what time it is. #summer #downtime #hoidays #grateful."

© Instagram Helen welcomed Elsie with her ex Richie in 2021

The former Blue Peter star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of praise. In a nod to Helen's parenting style, one follower wrote: "Got to hand it to you Helen, you are one heck of a mother. Your life spins around your children and you make sure they enjoy every moment," while a second remarked: " Beautiful photos," and a third chimed in: "Gorgeous Helen."

Helen shares an incredibly close bond with her parents who have been with her every step of the way ever since she split from her husband, Richie Myler.

© Getty Images Helen and Richie split in 2022

After they parted ways, Helen went to live with her parents on their sprawling farm in Cumbria, with her parents stepping in to help with Ernie, Louis and Elsie.

During a chat with Closer magazine, the mother-of-three gushed: "My parents are amazing. It's the easiest parenting time of my life because they're on-hand all the time, doing loads for me. I'm pretty sure that grandparents keep this economy running!"

Reflecting on her time in Cumbria, she added: "My mum gets the school uniform ready, making sure that the homework is out. Whereas I get to do all the fun bits, like taking them to football and swimming and all of that. So, it is a juggle but ultimately I feel like I'm really lucky."

Helen and Richie announced their separation in April 2022. At the time of their split, Helen told her social media followers: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

© Instagram The TV star is prioritising family life

Whilst the TV star has kept much of her private life under wraps in recent months, she did share a glimpse inside their split in her book titled My Stride. "I was in shock. I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn't see it coming and it sounds like a cliche, but that was me," she said.

The mum-of-three also confessed she was so distraught by the split that she was unable to tell her parents at first.