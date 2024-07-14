Gal Gadot shares swimsuit photo from family vacation featuring rarely-seen daughters

It's family time for Gal Gadot, who took to social media to share some outtakes from a vacation with her loved ones, plus some time spent filming.

The 39-year-old actress posted a series of snaps on Instagram, some of which encapsulated filming with Jessica Chastain, and some of which included sweet moments with her four daughters.

Gal and her husband Jaron Varsano are the parents of four daughters, those being 12-year-old Alma, seven-year-old Maya, three-year-old Daniella, and four-month-old baby Ori.

Recommended video You may also like Gal Gadot bounces on her bed in energetic bedroom video

The star opened her photo set with a sun-soaked snap of herself in a black swimsuit, with the water from her drip still dripping off her arm, and one of her daughters behind her.

Another adorable beach photo captured her husband flying a kite with one of their other daughters, while in one picture, she included a list written out by her younger daughter, a seeming homage to her siblings.

It sweetly read: "Once upon a time there was 4 sisters. And one was brave. And one was smart. And one was strong. And one was cute," and ended at: "And then."

© Instagram Gal shared a swimsuit selfie from the beach

"Summer state of mind," she captioned the post, with Jessica quipping in the comments: "Still think you should've captioned: 'throuple'," and a fan adding: "I loved the story of the 4 sisters. I suspect that the brave sister is Alma."

The actress has taken it easy for the past few months since welcoming her fourth baby, announcing it to the world on social media as a big surprise, having kept her pregnancy completely hidden.

MORE: Gal Gadot stuns in black strapless dress post baby number four

"My sweet girl, welcome," she penned. "The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew."

© Instagram She captured the sweet image of her husband Jaron and one of their daughters flying a kite on the beach

"Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls…daddy is pretty cool too," she joked.

SEE: Gal Gadot shares first photo of newborn daughter's face in adorable family snapshot

She shared several more rare family photos in honor of Father's Day in June, paying tribute to her husband. The couple have been married since 2008 and co-own their own production company, Pilot Wave. Jaron is an Israeli real-estate developer outside of film and TV production.

© Instagram One of her daughters made a list that acted as a nod to all four of their children

"The love you give, the time you spend with them, the care you have for them, the thoughtfulness, the life lessons you teach them, the role model you set for them… the crepes you make them every Sunday, the movies you watch with them, the games you play with them, I can go on and on…," Gal wrote in her husband's honor.

MORE: Gal Gadot makes rare confession about juggling work and family life with her daughters: 'I'm doing my best'

"You are an extraordinary aba baby…They're the luckiest girls to have you as a dad. Happy Father's Day baby." She similarly gushed over him on his birthday a week later.

© Instagram "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew."

"I'm so happy you were born. I wish you health., happiness and love. You are my best friend And I love you more than words can describe. Mazel and only Tov to you. Yours always, me," Gal wrote.