Helen Skelton shares rare glimpse at lavish family home and sprawling garden where she solo-parents three children

Along with the rest of the nation, celebrations were electric in Helen Skelton’s family home as she and her three young children shared their elation at England’s unexpected win against Slovakia in the first round of the knockouts at the Euros.

As she shared photos of her family’s football-focused night in on Sunday night, the BBC Morning Live presenter gave fans a rare glimpse into her lavish living room in the home she shares with her children; Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and 18-month-old Elsie.

The interiors boasted natural wood furnishings, creamy walls and a chic white and black fireplace taking centre stage in the spacious lounge.

Two beautiful pieces of art were hung from the walls; a peachy and pink-toned abstract canvas and a calming print of a black and white wave.

Helen’s chic space was made cosy with a plush grey sofa and wicker details, including a large rattan basket and magazine stand.

Helen’s daughter Elsie’s beachfront blonde curls looked adorable as the little one cheered in the arms of her grandpa, who was also snapped standing in front of the family’s large flat screen television.

It’s not the only glimpse Helen gave of her new property since selling her marital home with ex-husband Richie Myler.

Also on Sunday, the doting mum-of-three shared the sweetest clip of her son Louis helping her harvest vegetables from the sprawling allotment at the property, which looks to be surrounded by ample amounts of plush, green space.

"Respect to the previous gardener," Helen captioned over the video as her son presented her with two bowls of potatoes and radishes. Take a look in the video below…

Helen Skelton and her children harvest vegetables in her sprawling garden

A fresh start for Helen and her children

According to the Daily Mail, Helen put her £1.8million former family home on the market in August last year after separating from her estranged rugby player husband.

Helen’s former Yorkshire home was a total haven for raising a family, with eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, four reception rooms, a fairytale garden and an outdoor heating pool.