Adam Sandler's teen daughter Sunny towers over famous parents and older sister Sadie in latest photos

Adam Sandler turned the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards into a family affair, bringing his wife Jackie Sandler and their two daughters out to the Barker Hangar on July 13 in Santa Monica, California.

The actor, 57, was accompanied by his wife, 49, and their teen daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, and they all stood side by side for photos on the orange carpet.

Adam went for his classic polo shirt and shorts look, while Jackie and Sadie twinned in little black dresses, while Sunny stood out in a strapless electric blue maxi dress.

The teen also paired her dress with sky high white heels, which allowed her to stand taller than her parents and even her older sister, who paired her black dress with white socks and black platform loafers.

Adam was nominated for two awards during the ceremony, including Favorite Male Actor for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, in which he starred alongside his entire family. The critically acclaimed Netflix comedy-drama marked Sunny's first turn as a leading lady.

© Getty Images Adam was joined by his wife Jackie and their daughters Sadie and Sunny at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The actor didn't walk away empty handed, however, as he won Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie for his turn in Leo, presented by Benny Blanco and Bella Poarch. The win put him in a tie with Will Smith for the second-most Kids' Choice Awards won with 11 total (Selena Gomez holds the individual record with 12 victories).

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the comedian told the audience just how close his family was to the host's. "My family loves her so much, my wife, my kids, my mom, my mother-in-law, we all hung out. We literally got so close, we think you're the best."

© Getty Images The family-of-four have been making several appearances together over the past couple of years

The pair reminisced about playing love interests in the 2017 film Sandy Wexler, although admitted that having to kiss someone on screen wasn't exactly their kids' idea of a good time (Jennifer is a mom to 14-year-old son David).

"It was a little strange for [David, then six years old] to see his mama kiss you in the film," the EGOT winner confessed, as Adam quipped back: "It never goes over good."

© Getty Images The actor walked home with an award for Best Male Voice from an Animated Movie

"He didn't understand it," Jennifer explained, saying that the young David asked her: "Mommy, why are you kissing Adam Sandler?" She asked how his daughters reacted to intimate scenes of similar nature, and it seems like Sadie and Sunny were in the same boat as David.

"They're not thrilled about that," the Uncut Gems star shared. "My wife is always telling them 'It's okay, it's part of the job, let daddy kiss.'"

© Getty Images The family most recently starred together in "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah"

He continued: "Sadie would always be fine with it, Sunny would always go over to my wife saying, 'You have to watch them! That's not good, I don't like that!'" The two even got to riffing over their onscreen kiss, which he described as "tight-mouthed" and Jennifer hilariously dubbed "movie appropriate."