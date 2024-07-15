Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Adam Sandler's teen daughter Sunny towers over famous parents and older sister Sadie in latest photos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler arrives at the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.© Getty Images

Adam Sandler's teen daughter Sunny towers over famous parents and older sister Sadie in latest photos

The Spaceman star shares his actress daughters with wife Jackie Sandler

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Adam Sandler turned the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards into a family affair, bringing his wife Jackie Sandler and their two daughters out to the Barker Hangar on July 13 in Santa Monica, California.

The actor, 57, was accompanied by his wife, 49, and their teen daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, and they all stood side by side for photos on the orange carpet.

Adam went for his classic polo shirt and shorts look, while Jackie and Sadie twinned in little black dresses, while Sunny stood out in a strapless electric blue maxi dress.

Recommended videoYou may also likeAdam Sandler's kids steal the show at his Walk of Fame ceremony

The teen also paired her dress with sky high white heels, which allowed her to stand taller than her parents and even her older sister, who paired her black dress with white socks and black platform loafers.

Adam was nominated for two awards during the ceremony, including Favorite Male Actor for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, in which he starred alongside his entire family. The critically acclaimed Netflix comedy-drama marked Sunny's first turn as a leading lady.

Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.© Getty Images
Adam was joined by his wife Jackie and their daughters Sadie and Sunny at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The actor didn't walk away empty handed, however, as he won Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie for his turn in Leo, presented by Benny Blanco and Bella Poarch. The win put him in a tie with Will Smith for the second-most Kids' Choice Awards won with 11 total (Selena Gomez holds the individual record with 12 victories).

MORE: Adam Sandler reveals sad detail about his relationship with teen daughters Sadie and Sunny

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the comedian told the audience just how close his family was to the host's. "My family loves her so much, my wife, my kids, my mom, my mother-in-law, we all hung out. We literally got so close, we think you're the best."

Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024 held at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.© Getty Images
The family-of-four have been making several appearances together over the past couple of years

The pair reminisced about playing love interests in the 2017 film Sandy Wexler, although admitted that having to kiss someone on screen wasn't exactly their kids' idea of a good time (Jennifer is a mom to 14-year-old son David).

MORE: 5 celebs who threw sensational Bar/Bat Mitzvahs for their kids: Adam Sandler, Lisa Kudrow & more

"It was a little strange for [David, then six years old] to see his mama kiss you in the film," the EGOT winner confessed, as Adam quipped back: "It never goes over good."

Adam Sandler accepts the award for Favorite Male Voice From An Animated Movie onstage at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.© Getty Images
The actor walked home with an award for Best Male Voice from an Animated Movie

"He didn't understand it," Jennifer explained, saying that the young David asked her: "Mommy, why are you kissing Adam Sandler?" She asked how his daughters reacted to intimate scenes of similar nature, and it seems like Sadie and Sunny were in the same boat as David.

"They're not thrilled about that," the Uncut Gems star shared. "My wife is always telling them 'It's okay, it's part of the job, let daddy kiss.'"

Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend the premiere of Netflix's "Leo" at Regency Village Theatre on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
The family most recently starred together in "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah"

He continued: "Sadie would always be fine with it, Sunny would always go over to my wife saying, 'You have to watch them! That's not good, I don't like that!'" The two even got to riffing over their onscreen kiss, which he described as "tight-mouthed" and Jennifer hilariously dubbed "movie appropriate."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More