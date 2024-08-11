Kylie Minogue exudes goddess energy as she dances in dripping gold dress

Kylie Minogue has more than earned her legend status amongst her devoted fans, who can rarely fault her bold and beautiful style choices as she continues to affirm her sartorial prowess.

In a series of recent posts shared with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, the Australian artist shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the filming of her new music video for 'My Oh My' which was captured at Syon Park, the London home of the Duke of Northumberland.

Kylie, 56, channelled Bond girl energy in a rippling metallic gown crafted from swathes of golden foil fabric.

Kylie Minogue dazzles in rippling thigh-split dress

The fitted dress looked phenomenal on the 'Padam Padam' singer's petite frame, which she rocked in the music video both barefoot and with a pair of towering gold heels.

Kylie matched her unrivalled glamour with a heavy makeup look consisting of a smokey metallic eye, a rosy pink blush and candy pink lips.

"Honey, you are ageless," commented a fan on Instagram, as another wrote: "You are a GODDESS in that dress."

A third fan penned: "Classy and epic. You look like a work of art."

© Instagram It's not the first time Kylie has dazzled in a gold dress

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2018, the musician revealed that her fashion sense always changes depending on the situation."It depends what it's for," the star explained.

"It's incredible how a piece can shine on stage when beforehand you'd look in the mirror and think 'OMG, it's too much!'

© Daniele Venturelli The Australian star has an unrivalled sense of style

"If I'm going on a date, I will try and wear a mid-length slip dress and sharpen it with a jacket, something easy.

"I also love satin lace-up ankle boots with the toes out. But throughout the day, I'm so lazy! I'll still wear jeans, trainers and a singlet or denim shirt with either a hat or a topknot."

