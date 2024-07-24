Kylie Minogue is a leading lady in glittering thigh-split gown for ritzy St Tropez gala

Kylie Minogue channelled leading lady energy in a glittering wine-hued gown at the Summer Gala by Gala One at the Golf Club Saint-Tropez on Tuesday.

The Australian singer, 56, commanded the spotlight at the star-studded gathering, which is held to "support the protection of children, the conservation of biodiversity, the lending of a helping hand to those in need, and the preservation of the world’s precious waters and lands."

Kylie donned a sublime halter-neck gown peppered in deep burgundy crystals. The striking dress, which featured a dramatic thigh split and plunging neckline, ruched at the waist to accentuate the Padam Padam hitmaker's petite feminine frame.

The princess of pop slipped into strappy metallic heels to complete her outfit, while adding a sultry smokey eye, glowy blush and nude lip to add drama to her red carpet ensemble.

Kylie's honey-blonde hair was styled in her signature beachy waves, adding a dose of low-key glamour to her head-turning look.

As the Grammy Award-winning star took to Instagram to credit her stylists, fans flocked to the comments of her post to swoon over her stunning outfit.

"You are an icon," declared one fan, as several others referred to the pop legend as their "mother", a title that Gen Z coined for someone who is a powerful feminine icon.

Kylie's ongoing legacy as a style icon

The Melbourne-born singer has long captivated fans with her style across four decades of being in the spotlight.

Kylie, who has more than earned her first-name-only status, has also remained a beacon of inspiration when it comes to fashion, beauty and, generally, looking phenomenal.

From emerging on the scene in gold hotpants in her 2000 Spinning Around music video to defying expectations in a rippling ruby-hued gown at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Kylie continues to claim the sartorial spotlight.

In her cover shoot interview for Vogue Australia, Kylie opened up about how fashion is part of her self-expression. "I get really into the details, certainly on all the graphics, everything I can get my hands on," she said of being involved with her wardrobe process. "I’ll get completely forensic about it… If I had a different job from the beginning, it would’ve been a linguist… or a graphic designer."