Rihanna looks unreal covered in gold body paint and bikini in jaw-dropping new photos

There isn't a look Rihanna can't pull off – and that includes being covered head-to-toe in gold body paint.

The 36-year-old put her incredible curves front and center for Perfect magazine, posing for a 40-page spread in several jaw-dropping looks.

One image was hard not to notice as she writhed around on gold fabric, matching her body to the background.

Covering her modesty, Rihanna wore a coordinating gold bikini, heels, and even had her hair painted gold.

Her fans were blown away by the incredible photo, with one commenting: "Iconic". A second said: "She never misses."

A third added: "There can never be another like her, once in a lifetime superhuman."

Another snapshot saw the "Umbrella" singer rocking a leopard print coat with her long legs peeking out from underneath while she sat on an animal print chair.

Rihanna's latest photos come after she marked her second son, Riot Rose's first birthday last week.

Her partner, A$AP Rocky penned a sweet Instagram message to his baby for the big day, writing: "Happy 1st birthday to my 2nd born son Riot Rose Mayers" in all caps, followed by a heart emoji.

The post featured a slew of adorable snaps of Riot, including one of the doting father holding his two children, pictures of the rapper facetiming his second-born, and sweet videos of father-son bonding time.

Riot Rose, who was born on August 1, 2023, followed the family tradition by having an 'R' name; his older brother is named RZA, his mother is, of course, Rihanna, and his father's birth name is Rakim.

Rihanna gushed about how fatherhood agrees with her partner to Interview magazine in April of this year.

"When someone sees you completely and believes in you, and thinks you're worthy of being the mother of their kids, it's a great feeling," she said. "I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad."

ASAP became a dad for the first time in May 2022, when Rihanna gave birth to RZA. He told Apple Music One's Zane Lowe in 2023 how much his children have changed his life and that he is "so thankful".

© Instagram ASAP Rocky with his two sons

"It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now," he said.

"Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad because I have a whole other perspective."

© Instagram Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pose with RZA and Riot

He added, "But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful. God is good, man."

Rihanna also revealed to Interview that Riot is growing up quickly and might even overtake his brother, who is a year older. "Riot is actually in all of RZA's one-year-old clothes already. He's only six months," she said.

