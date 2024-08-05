Blake Lively dazzles in diamond-studded low-slung studded jeans and sheer crop top

Blake Lively's unmistakable elegance has long hailed her as one of the best-dressed ladies in Hollywood, with her latest series of looks proving she has a penchant for experimental dressing.

On Sunday, the Gossip Girl actress stepped out in New York City wearing a look that would give her noughties character Serena van der Woodsen a run for her money.

© Gotham The Gossip Girl star dazzled in a sheer crop top Her golden blonde hair fell to her waist in voluminous waves as she sported a natural makeup look to complete her radiant beauty glow.

Blake Lively's unrivalled fashion sense © Gotham Blake was seen later that day in an eccentric polka-dot floral ensemble Blake, who has been married to Reynolds since 2012, shares three daughters, James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, and a baby boy named Olin with the Deadpool actor. From her sublime red carpet moments to her Cali-girl street style and androgynous workwear, Blake hasn't let motherhood dampen her love for fashion - and she doesn't even have a stylist.

Speaking to Who, What, Wear, the mother-of-four shed light on why she chooses to embrace her sartorial prowess without the help of a stylist. © Gotham The Hollywood sweetheart does all her own styling "Probably because I have control issues and a big ego - that’s probably the honest answer," she joked, explaining that she loves using fashion and design as a way of expressing herself.

© Getty The mother-of-four has an unrivalled style "In my job I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle, and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future.