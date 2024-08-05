Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Lively rocks sheer top and ultra low-slung studded jeans
Blake Lively is seen on August 4, 2024 in New York City.© Gotham

Blake Lively dazzles in diamond-studded low-slung studded jeans and sheer crop top

The Gossip Girl actress was a sartorial golden girl in New York City

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
21 minutes ago
Blake Lively's unmistakable elegance has long hailed her as one of the best-dressed ladies in Hollywood, with her latest series of looks proving she has a penchant for experimental dressing. 

On Sunday, the Gossip Girl actress stepped out in New York City wearing a look that would give her noughties character Serena van der Woodsen a run for her money.

Looking bold and beautiful, the wife of Ryan Reynolds slipped into studded low-slung jeans embellished with rhinestones, letting the waistband of her sporty boxers peek out from underneath her jeans.

Blake Lively levelled up her fashion game in studded denim jeans© Gotham
Adding effortless glamour to her evening ensemble, Blake, 36, levelled up her look with a sheer studded crop top layered over a pastel pink bralette, showing off her feminine frame.  

The Gossip Girl star dazzled in a sheer crop top© Gotham
Her golden blonde hair fell to her waist in voluminous waves as she sported a natural makeup look to complete her radiant beauty glow.

Blake Lively's unrivalled fashion sense

Blake was seen later that day in an eccentric polka-dot floral ensemble© Gotham
Blake, who has been married to Reynolds since 2012, shares three daughters, James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, and a baby boy named Olin with the Deadpool actor. 

From her sublime red carpet moments to her Cali-girl street style and androgynous workwear, Blake hasn't let motherhood dampen her love for fashion - and she doesn't even have a stylist.

Speaking to Who, What, Wear, the mother-of-four shed light on why she chooses to embrace her sartorial prowess without the help of a stylist.

Blake Lively gets caught in the rain© Gotham
The Hollywood sweetheart does all her own styling

"Probably because I have control issues and a big ego - that’s probably the honest answer," she joked, explaining that she loves using fashion and design as a way of expressing herself.

The actress championed a celestial design boasting plumes o'plenty by New York-based brand Dauphinette© Getty
The mother-of-four has an unrivalled style

"In my job I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle, and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future.

Blake Lively in beaded bright dress© Getty
Blake's experimental fashion is straight from the runway

"It’s the same reason why I like doing my friends’ hair and makeup or cooking - you get to be creative and finish it," she continued. 

"Whereas with my job you do it, and then two years later it’s finished. It probably goes back to the control issues; it’s like, 'OK, I did it, I completed it, it’s done!'"

