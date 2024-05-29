Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Minogue looks better than ever in slinky satin dress aged 56
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Kylie Minogue looks better than ever in bow-adorned satin dress as she turns 56

The Australian star celebrated her birthday at a soireée in London

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
At 56, Kylie Minogue has never looked better. The Australian singer had multiple reasons to celebrate on Tuesday as she marked her birthday and the fourth anniversary of Kylie Minogue Wines with a ritzy evening soirée in London. 

Looking divine in florals, Kylie slipped into a 'Floral Bow-Front Sleeveless Column Gown' from Erdem for the special occasion. 

Complete with a regal boat neckline, structured column skirt and an oversized bow-adorned bodice, Kylie's dress was a serious head-turner as the bright pink and fuschia hues complemented her buttery blonde hair. 

The Spinning Around hitmaker wore her glossy mane in beachy waves, adding a lilac eyeshadow and warm pink tones to her cheeks and lips to bring out her radiant complexion. 

WATCH: Kylie Minogue is overjoyed as she marks 56th birthday

Taking to Instagram, the singer delighted her three million followers as she shared a candid video thanking her fans for the birthday wishes. 

Kylie Minogue attends the celebration for Kylie Minogue Wines' fourth anniversary at Annabel's on May 28, 2024 in London, England.© Helen Abraham
Kylie raised a glass for the celebration for Kylie Minogue Wines' fourth anniversary at Annabel's

"It's my birthday! I want to say thank you so much for all the beautiful messages that have been coming in and keeping me very happily busy," she gushed. 

"Thank you so much, I appreciate everything! I'm sending all my love, and happy birthday to me!"

Kylie's major milestones

It wasn't just another lap around the sun that Kylie was celebrating on Tuesday. According to data firm NIQQ, Kylie Minogue Wines brought in £30 million in wine sales and saw a 20 percent rise in sales in the last year.

Kylie Minogue attends the celebration for Kylie Minogue Wines' fourth anniversary at Annabel's on May 28, 2024 in London, England.© Getty
Kylie's wine business turned four on 28 May

As the star's business goes from strength to strength, her legendary music career only seems to be getting better.Kylie is fresh off her six-month residency in Las Vegas, which comes shortly after she was named Global Icon at the Brit Awards and picked up a Grammy for her dance-pop anthem Padam Padam earlier this year.

"It’s been a wild ride the last twelve months," Kylie tells HELLO! in an exclusive interview.  

kylie minogue holding grammy© Getty Images
Kylie won her second Grammy in 2024

"I am so grateful for the opportunities that have come my way and I’m very cognisant that this is an incredible time. I'm working my socks off but it’s really rewarding.  

"I love sharing this new era with long-time fans and it’s been just amazing to have been introduced to a new generation of fans. I mean, wow!"

