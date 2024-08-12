Harper Beckham's crop top and leggings combo is very Posh Spice

Harper Beckham may have just turned 13 but the daughter of David and Victoria Beckham is coming into her own when it comes to style and her extensive wardrobe! The youngest Beckham child was spotted on her big brother Romeo's Instagram, taking a walk with her sibling while rocking a super cute black crop top and leggings combo.

WATCH: Harper Beckham is all smiles in new video

Harper, who celebrated her first teenage birthday last month, looked as happy as can be in the Instagram video, which showed her also doing a quick jog and flashing the 'victory' sign; something her mother did a lot during her Spice Girl years.

Speaking of the world's most famous girl band, we couldn't help but think that Harper's workout look was reminiscent of 90s Posh Spice.

© Instagram Harper and big brother Romeo take a stroll

The singer used to often wear black belly tops when performing and even on the red carpet! So Harper's look is a chip off the old block.

© Brigitte Engl Victoria often wore a black crop top during her Spice Girl years in the 90s

The teenager also wore a selection of gold necklaces layered around her neck and looked very grown up with her golden hair tied back.

Harper's jewellery

As well as her collection of gold necklaces, you could also see her Cartier bracelet, which Harper debuted over the weekend.

© Instagram Harper with the Grutman family - wearing her Cartier bracelet

In a series of snaps posted to Instagram by restaurateur David Grutman, David and Victoria's close friend, Harper is seen alongside her parents at the Miami Convention Center. Looking super cool, Harper rocked Adidas trainers, denim shorts and a pastel-pink baby T-shirt, and a streamlined gold bracelet that looks nearly identical to Cartier's £7,050 'Yellow Gold LOVE Bracelet'.

© Getty Harper rocking her Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces in Pris earlier this year

This isn't the first piece of expensive bling in Harper's jewellery box. Earlier this year in Paris, the 13-year-old was snapped wearing not one, but two Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces; a gold butterfly pendant necklace and the brand's signature clover leaf pendant necklace, which featured an 18k gold design and a delicate gold chain. The pair are worth just over 10K. Wowzers!