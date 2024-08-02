Harper Beckham is so cute in pink dress - and boho hair transformation

The Beckham family have been really enjoying their summer holidays of late, visiting a variety of countries on their travels. This week, the mega famous clan are having the time of their lives in sunny Capri. Glorious!

WATCH: Harper Beckham is all smiles in new video

David and Victoria both took to Instagram to share some lovely family pictures of their brood and we loved seeing what the glamorous set are up to. Former Manchester United legend David shared a carousel of pictures, sans Brooklyn, and the team looked in great spirits.

The star of the Beckham documentary on Netflix said: "Fun family summer we miss u Bust & Nicola. I love these moments of memories , I love you all @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven @nicolaannepeltzbeckham."

In one picture, Harper appeared to be wearing a pink dress, in a lovely pastel tone. The light style looked amazing with her sun-kissed skin and she looked super happy and relaxed. But when we looked at the picture a little closer, we spotted that her majorly long, honey-blonde hair had the cutest little plaits woven in between each strand. Very cool-gal bohemian and we love the subtle change!

Harper's hair

Harper has just turned 13 and we have seen her rock so many hairstyles in her short life.

© Instagram Harper playing dress up in a wig when she was little

One of her most memorable looks, was when she decided to get her hair shaped and coiffed into a blunt bob, which was very VB in her Posh Spice era.

© Getty Harper and Anna twinning in 2019

She even sat next to Anna Wintour in 2019 at a fashion show and the pair had a matching hair moment which went viral at the time!

© Getty Harper rocking a top knot as a toddler

When Harper was a baby, she often had her baby locks teased into a little tuft, rather like Pebbles from the Flintstones.

© Getty Harper wears her hair sleek and straight these days

Now, her subtly blonde-toned locks are super long and lucious and she tends to wear her mane very straight.