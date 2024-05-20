Harper Beckham just wore mum Victoria's favourite dress style and it's outfit goals

At the weekend, the Beckham family came together to celebrate Victoria's dad Antony's birthday. Victoria shared a plethora of behind-the-scenes images to her Instagram feed, and you could see the close-knit clan enjoying some wonderful family bonding.

WATCH: Harper Beckham through the years

In one of the snaps, VB's 12-year-old daughter Harper could be seen wearing a fabulous white slip dress, very similar to the style she rocked at her mum's 50th birthday celebrations last month. The full-length dress Harper chose had a slightly higher neckline than her party frock, and she made the ensemble look expertly casual by adding a simple white cardigan.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Harper pictured with her family, wearing a slip dress and cardigan combination

Victoria's love of slip dresses

Fashion designer Victoria absolutely loves slip dresses; she's worn them on numerous occasions, most famously to her eldest son Brooklyn's wedding when he married Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Victoria's unique mother-of-the-groom dress, which was produced by her eponymous label, was made in a beautiful liquid silver, and her slinky gown featured spaghetti straps, a V-neck and French lace embroidery across the bodice.

© Instagram Victoria wearing a slip dress at Brooklyn's wedding in 2022

The style icon told Grazia magazine at the time that picking the right dress for the occasion was quite the task. "It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear," she mused. "The day wasn't about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Harper Beckham wowed in white for her mum Victoria Beckham's birthday party

The slip dress has become synonymous with Victoria; she's released several variations of her wedding guest frock. They include metallic versions that "echo the glamour of ’40s Hollywood, but with the boldness of the ’70s club scene," and a neon yellow colourway she modelled at her friend's 60th birthday in 2023.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham was pictured in a satin slip dress for her friend's 60th

Now that Harper is in on the look, it shows how classic the slip dress can be, no matter your age!