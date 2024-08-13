Joan Collins, 91, looks phenomenal as she cosies up to husband Percy Gibson, 59, during sun soaked holiday

Dame Joan Collins continues to dazzle with her timeless beauty and impeccable style, as she recently showcased during a glamorous outing in the South of France.

The legendary actress, now 91, proved that age is just a number as she enjoyed a sun-soaked afternoon with her close friends Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian.

In a series of stunning photos shared on her Instagram, Joan looked effortlessly chic in an all-white ensemble that exuded elegance.

She chose an off-the-shoulder white ruffled dress, which perfectly highlighted her youthful glow and sophisticated flair. The photos captured the trio soaking up the Mediterranean vibes, with Joan standing proudly beside Elizabeth, 59, and her model son Damian, 22.

Recommended video You may also like Joan Collins, dances in plunging swimsuit during lavish holiday

The Golden Globe-winning actress also included a heartwarming snapshot with her beloved husband, Percy Gibson.

The couple, who have been married for over two decades, radiated joy and affection as they posed arm-in-arm. Joan’s chic white dress was complemented by her choice of accessories—large, dangling pearl and gold earrings, and a matching ring—that added just the right amount of sparkle to her ensemble.

© Instagram Damien, Elizabeth, Joan and Percy look incredible in glamorous outing

Her signature dark brown curls framed her face beautifully, while a pop of bright red lipstick added a touch of glamour to her look.

Percy, 59, looked dapper in a cream linen suit paired with a casual black t-shirt, effortlessly matching his wife’s sophisticated style. The two were the epitome of elegance as they stood against a frescoed backdrop, their smiles reflecting the deep bond they share.

© Instagram Elizabeth and Joan flank Percy in stunning attire

In another photo, Joan and Percy posed with Elizabeth and Damian, creating a picture-perfect moment.

Elizabeth looked radiant in a plunging cream halterneck dress that accentuated her flawless figure. She kept her makeup soft and natural, allowing her natural beauty to shine through, while her dark, wavy locks cascaded gracefully over her shoulders.

Joan Collins with husband Percy

Damian, however, opted for a more casual look, donning low-rise dark blue jeans and a v-neck long-sleeved top.

He accessorised his outfit with a simple cross necklace and kept his long, wavy hair pushed back, giving him an effortlessly cool vibe. Despite his casual attire, the family resemblance between him and his mother was undeniable, and he looked every bit the dashing young model he is.

In a third snapshot, Percy appeared to be enjoying himself immensely, posing with one arm around each of the glamorous women. The trio seemed to be having a delightful time, basking in the warm French sun and each other’s company. Joan humorously captioned the post, "Hanging with the Hurleys, having a ha ha ha," adding her signature wit to the mix.

© Joan Collins Joan and Elizabeth matched in bardot ensembles

Fans were quick to flood Joan’s Instagram with compliments, with many marvelling at how youthful and radiant she looked. One admirer gushed, "Best looking woman in her 90s I’ve ever seen," while another remarked, "Looking very bronzed and super glamorous." A third fan added, "Even the stunning Liz can’t outshine Joan," highlighting the undeniable star power that Joan still commands. Damian, too, joined in the praise, leaving a string of black heart emojis in the comments, showing his affection for the iconic actress.

Elizabeth and Joan have long shared a close friendship, and it’s clear their bond remains strong. Back in May, Elizabeth honoured Joan on her 91st birthday with a touching video montage that showcased their enduring friendship over the years. The sweet tribute, filled with adorable snaps of the two, was captioned, "Happy Birthday to the glorious Joan. Joan is both brilliant and beautiful in equal measures."

Joan, ever the showstopper, continues to remind her fans that she’s still got it, proving time and again that age has not diminished her glamour or charm.

Her recent Instagram post comes hot on the heels of another show-stopping appearance at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, where she was honoured with the Variety Club Silver Heart Award 2024 for Outstanding Contribution to Global Film and Television.

At the prestigious event, held at The Londoner Hotel in London, Joan turned heads in a striking black gown that featured semi-sheer puff sleeves and reached almost to the floor. The dramatic dress was perfectly complemented by a statement silver beaded necklace, which added a touch of old Hollywood glamour to her look.

As always, Percy was by her side, looking as dashing as ever, and the couple posed together with Joan’s arm lovingly draped around him.