Joan Collins, 91, is a summer bombshell in glamorous beachwear during lavish holiday photo
Joan Collins, 91, is a summer bombshell in glamorous beachwear during lavish holiday photo

 The Dynasty actress has jetted off for the summer!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Whatever the occasion, Joan Collins never fails to impress fans with a dazzling look and it was no different on Wednesday when she was spotted posing up a storm in St. Tropez.

The Hollywood star has jetted off to the fabulous location for a sun-soaked summer and has certainly been living the high life. Taking to her Instagram account, Joan shared a fabulous photo rocking an elegant pink kaftan-style piece whilst enjoying lunch. 

Captioning the post, she penned: "When in #sainttropez it’s usually a good idea to stay in well with the #gendarmes so I shared my #tartetropezienne #gendarmerie #gendarmeasainttropez."

Joan Collins wearing a kaftan in St Tropez© Instagram
Joan looked sensational whilst enjoying a spot of lunch

Joan paired the holiday number with a dramatic sun visor as well as a pair of ultra-glamorous oversized sunglasses. Adding a touch of royal glamour, Joan opted for the royal-approved designer brand Van Cleef and Arpels, choosing a pair of their signature lucky charm earrings in shade ivory.

As for her makeup,  most of Joan's face was concealed by her stylish sunnies, but fans got a glimpse of her flawless face makeup and slick of warm pink lipstick. 

"Hello Joan, you look wonderful - send my love to Percy, and much love to you…xx," one fan penned. A second added: "You GLOW with HAPPINESS Joan." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Looking as fabulously beautiful as ever!! Mmmm you love gorgeous deserts, as do I? [heart eye emoji]."

woman holding glass of wine on holiday© Instagram
Joan looked radiant as she holidayed in style

Since arriving in the south of France, Joan has been simply glowing. On Sunday, she shared another fabulous photo whilst enjoying a glass of wine. 

In the candid snap, Joan was wearing a ruffled white top and a cream-hued fedora. As for accessories, this time Joan opted for a wooden bangle and a sculptural necklace.

 "Cheers to the summer!" she penned in the caption,  followed by a series of hashtags including one for Le Club 55 which is a much-loved beach club in St Tropez beloved by the likes of Kate Moss and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 91-year-old has always been incredibly open about how she remains so youthful. She told the Mirror in 2019: "I'm very disciplined. I don't go to bed without taking off my make-up and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14."

